Android 12 Beta Problems: 5 Things to Know

Google’s pushed its Android 12 beta to Pixel devices and select phones from other manufacturers. And while it might be tempting to install the beta, there are a number of Android 12 beta problems impacting device owners.

The Android 12 release date lands this fall, but you can give the new operating system a try right now if you own a Pixel 5, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 4, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, or an eligible device from ASUS, OnePlus, OPPO, Realme, Sharp, Tecno, TCL, VIVO, Xiaomi, or ZTE.

The Android 12 beta lets users try out new Android 12 features ahead of time. It also help Google squash bugs and performance issues ahead of the final release later this year. You might consider a move away from Android 11, but beta software isn’t for everyone.

The Android 12 beta is pre-release software and early software is often buggy. In fact, Google’s already called out several issues on board the beta. Some of these issues are minor, others might convince you to stick around on Android 11.

If you’re debating a move to the Android 12 beta, you should be familiar with these issues before you install the software. And if you’re already running the Android 12 beta on your device, you should keep an eye out for problems. If you do run into a bug or three, you should report them to Google so it can improve the final product.

In this guide we’ll take you through the current state of Android 12 beta problems, provide you with potential fixes, show you where to find feedback about the Android 12 beta, and show you how to report issues with the beta.

Android 12 Beta Problems

The Android 12 beta could have a huge impact on your device’s performance. While some of you might see improvements, others will run into issues.

Google’s highlighted several potential issues with the Android 12 beta. The list includes:

This release might have various stability, battery, or performance issues on supported devices.

on supported devices. For users with accessibility needs, this release might not be appropriate for daily use.

Some apps might not function as expected when running on this release. This includes Google’s apps as well as other apps.

Android Auto

When playing music on Youtube Music on Android Auto, some users may experience audio playing out of the phone instead of the vehicle speakers or no audio at all.

When using Google Maps navigation on Android Auto, some users may experience issues with text being blurry.

Users may face issues while selecting a destination in Waze.

Android TV

Setup using the Google Home App is not supported on this build.

Hotplugging the HDMI cable might cause video playback to fail on some display sinks.

Some pages in the TV Settings app contain empty placeholders in this release.

You can read more about these issues over on Google’s website.

We’re also hearing about installation issues, keyboard issues, and audio problems. The software is extremely new so you can expect the list of problems to grow as more people move their phones to the Android 12 beta.

How to Report Android 12 Beta Problems

If you run into bugs or performance issues on the Android 12 beta, you’ll want to report back to Google. Your feedback will help the company identify, and fix, issues before the official version of the operating system arrives later this year.

There are a few different ways to send feedback about Android 12’s performance. Google recommends sharing feedback on the Android Beta Reddit.

You can also share feedback directly with Google via Android 12 Preview surveys, the Android 12 Issue Tracker, and the Android Beta Feedback app. You can learn more about those over at Google.

How to Fix Android 12 Beta Problems

If you encounter an issue with the Android 12 beta you can’t rely on Google to fix the issue. The company won’t release new builds every week and there’s no guarantee the next beta will have a fix for your problem. If you want to stay on the beta and don’t want to wait for Google, you’ll have to try and fix the issue(s) yourself.

Our fixes for the most common Pixel 4 and Pixel 3 problems are great starting points. Our guides will show you how to fix bad battery life, issues with connectivity, random reboots, and other common issues.

If you’re having trouble installing the Android 12 beta please check out Google’s guide.

If the issues become too frustrating, you can move your phone off Android 12. However, you won’t be able to unenroll from the beta and go back to a public release until you’ve wiped all locally saved data on your device.

Google also notes that you might encounter issues restoring a backup.

Where to Find Android 12 Beta Feedback

As we push away from the Android 12 beta’s release, you’ll want to monitor feedback from Android 12 beta users.

We’ve seen feedback emerge on social media sites like Twitter and YouTube. We’ve also seen feedback on Google’s Pixel Help Forums, XDA-Developers, and the Android Beta Reddit.

Short-term feedback is useful, but you’ll also want to make sure you dig into long-term feedback from beta testers if you’re on the fence about making a move from Android 11 to Android 12 beta or from one version of the Android 12 beta to another.

Google says the next big update for the Android 12 beta will come in June. Android 12 beta 2 and Android beta 3 will arrive in June/July.

Android Beta 4 will land in August while the Release Candidate and final release will land sometime after that. Google hasn’t provided specific dates for the RC or final build.

Android 11 started rolling out in early September so we could see Google use a similar timeframe for Android 12.

