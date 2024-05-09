Apple Readies macOS Monterey 12.7.5

Apple is preparing a new macOS Monterey 12.7.5 update for Mac devices still running the aging operating system.

The company today released the macOS Monterey 12.7.5 Release Candidate, or RC. The Release Candidate is the first, and final, version of the macOS Monterey 12.7.5 beta.

Like the most recent versions of macOS Monterey, macOS Monterey 12.7.5 is a maintenance upgrade and it will deliver fixes for issues Apple’s discovered lurking within the operating system.

We expect the software to bring new security patches though Apple won’t confirm those details until it pushes the final version to Mac users.

The macOS Monterey 12.7.5 release date should land sometime next week. Apple’s upcoming iPadOS 17.5 update brings support for the new Apple Pencil Pro and it arrives next Wednesday alongside the new iPad Pro and iPad Air 6.

We expect updates for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other devices to roll out at the same time.