Apple Watch watchOS 11 Beta: What to Expect

As we approach the start of WWDC 2024, we’ve been getting and seeing questions about the upcoming watchOS 11 beta. We’ll answer as many as we can in this guide.

WWDC 24 runs from June 10th to June 14th. It will mostly take place online though Apple will host a special in-person event at Apple Park on June 10th.

Apple will use the event’s keynote to showcase the latest versions of watchOS for Apple Watch, macOS for Mac, iPadOS for iPad, iOS for iPhone, tvOS for Apple TV, and visionOS for Vision Pro.

For the Apple Watch, that means watchOS 11. Unlike iOS 18 for iPhone, watchOS 11 won’t be an enormous upgrade, but it will deliver new features and enhancements to compatible Apple Watch models.

With WWDC 24 just days away, we want to help set expectations for those looking to use watchOS 11. Here’s what we expect from the watchOS 11 beta.

watchOS 11 Beta Release Date

Unless Apple completely changes how it handles its betas, the first watchOS 11 beta should become available to developers almost immediately after the conclusion of WWDC’s keynote on June 10th.

watchOS 11 Beta Release Time

WWDC 2024’s keynote starts at 10AM Pacific/1PM Eastern on June 10th. Apple hasn’t said how long it will last, but you can expect it to run for at least two hours.

Last year, Apple pushed the first watchOS 10 beta to developers around 1PM Pacific. We expect the first watchOS 11 beta to land around 1PM Pacific on June 10th.

Public watchOS 11 Beta

If you’ve used beta software for a long time you already know this. If this will be your first time trying beta software on an Apple Watch, here’s your PSA.

There are two versions of a watchOS beta. One is for those enrolled in Apple’s developer program and the other is a public beta that’s available to anyone wanting to try pre-release software.

While the watchOS 11 developer beta should drop on June 10th, the public watchOS 11 beta should land a month later. Apple typically the first public beta in July.

Last year, the public watchOS 10 beta arrived on July 12th.

watchOS 11 Eligible Apple Watches

When Apple confirms watchOS 11 in June, it will also confirm the Apple Watch models eligible for the upgrade. Those will be the models that take part in Apple’s beta process and receive the final update in the fall.

Apple Watch models typically get left behind after five to six years of software upgrades and we’ve heard the Apple Watch Series 4 is on the chopping block this year. If true, it would be the only Apple Watch model left behind on watchOS 10.

Assuming it does get left behind, here are the Mac’s that will be compatible with the watchOS 11 beta:

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Ultra 2

watchOS 11 Beta Duration

The watchOS 11 beta will stretch from June into the fall. We’ll see the company refine the software with updates and we expect it to release at least six versions of the beta.

In the fall, Apple will confirm the watchOS 11 release date. We should see an announcement in September when Apple announces the iPhone 16 series.

Before the company releases the final version of watchOS 11, it will push the watchOS 11 RC or Release Candidate which is the final version of the beta.

watchOS 11 Beta Features

While we’ve heard quite a bit about Apple’s plans for iOS 18, we haven’t heard a whole lot about its plans for watchOS 11 and the Apple Watch.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who is typically very accurate, says Apple Watch users should expect a “fairly minor” update which means we won’t see a massive redesign.

This could make the watchOS 11 beta less attractive to Apple Watch users, but we’ll have to wait until WWDC to find out for sure.