Apple’s Cheapest iPad Just Got Even Cheaper

Apple’s cheapest iPad, the iPad 10, just got a lot cheaper today.

The company’s made big changes to its iPad lineup today. While we’ll have to wait for a new iPad mini 7, the company’s introduced a new iPad Pro and iPad Air 6 which now sit alongside the iPad mini 6 and iPad 10 in Apple’s lineup.

In corresponding moves, Apple’s discontinued the ninth-generation iPad or iPad 9 and dropped the price of the iPad 10 by $100.

Before today, the iPad 10 retailed for $449. With the price cut, Apple is now selling the budget model for just $349.

This brings the iPad 10 more in line with the iPad 9’s $329 price point and it puts some distance between it and the company’s other offerings.

The iPad 9 is kaput, but the original Apple Pencil with a Lightning connector is still available on Apple’s website for $99. Apple no longer sells iPads with Lightning as the entire lineup now comes with USB-C.

Apple didn’t make any changes to the iPad 10, it simply dropped the price. Rumors suggest we may see a new iPad 11 land later in the year, but we don’t expect to see any announcements until we get to the fall.