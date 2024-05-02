Apple’s iPad Event Just Got a Lot More Exciting

Apple’s special “Let Loose” event on May 7th will focus on iPads, but you can expect Apple to make additional announcements at the showcase.

In comments made to CNBC, Apple CEO Tim Cook says Apple has “big plans to announce” from an “AI point of view” during the iPad event.

Cook also says the company will also reveal its AI strategy at WWDC 2024 in June when it announces upcoming operating systems for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other hardware.

The admission doesn’t come as much of a surprise given what we’ve heard about Apple’s playbook for 2024, but this is the first time we’ve heard AI will be discussed at the iPad event.

It’s unclear what Apple will reveal in terms of AI during the show. The bulk of Apple’s announcements should come at the WWDC 2024 keynote on June 10th.

Apple’s special event kicks off at 7AM Pacific/10AM Eastern on May 7th. The event will be live streamed on Apple.com and YouTube.

The event’s invitation features an Apple Pencil which all but confirms the new Apple Pencil 3. It also means new iPads will be shown off at the show.

Apple will debut new OLED iPad Pros, a new iPad Air 6 with a larger display, the new Pencil, and a new version of the Magic Keyboard.