Bad News for iOS 15 Users

Apple is readying iOS software updates for the iPhone, but it looks like we may not see a new version of iOS 15 roll out alongside them.

Earlier this week, Apple pushed iOS 17.5 and iOS 16.7.8 Release Candidates (RC) to testers. These are the final versions of those upgrades and it means the final release for the public-at-large is close.

In a bit of a surprise, Apple didn’t release an iOS 15.8.3 Release Candidate. This doesn’t rule an update out, Apple may just decide to push the software without an RC, but it certainly lessens the odds.

These days, new iOS 15 software doesn’t offer much though recent upgrades have delivered bug fixes and important security patches.

And while an update’s release notes may not call out specific fixes, new software always has the potential to alleviate performance issues and bugs. And that’s precisely why the lack of an iOS 15.8.3 RC is disappointing.

In the weeks since iOS 15.8.2’s release, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, and iPhone SE users have been complaining about a variety of problems ranging from minor glitches to serious performance issues.

Unfortunately, it looks like iOS 15 users struggling with issues may have to wait a bit longer for new software.

iOS 15 development has slowed down significantly since the release of iOS 17 in September. Apple’s only rolled out a handful of updates since its release.

We don’t expect iOS 15.8.2 to serve as the final version of iOS 15, but iPhone users still utilizing the operating system should expect Apple to stick to an irregular schedule for software releases moving forward.