Apple Confirms iOS 16.7.8 for iPhone

Apple today confirmed a new version of iOS 16 for iPhone and iOS 16.7.8 will roll out alongside iOS 17.5 in the near future.

The confirmation comes in the form of the iOS 16.7.8 Release Candidate, or RC, which Apple pushed into testing today. The Release Candidate is the first, and final, version of the iOS 16.7.8 beta.

iOS 16.7.8, like many of its predecessors will be limited to iPhone models left behind on the operating system. This includes the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus. It won’t roll out to other iPhone models.

Like iOS 16.7.7, iOS 16.7.8 is a maintenance release which means it will bring under-the-hood improvements to these devices.

We expect the software to plug up security exploits. It most likely won’t have any new features on board though we’ll let you know if testers find anything of substance on board.

The iOS 16.7.8 release date should land sometime this week or next. iPadOS 17.5 brings support for the new Apple Pencil Pro which arrives next Wednesday alongside the new iPad Pro and iPad Air 6.