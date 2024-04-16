iOS 15.8.2 Issues Plague iPhone Users

Apple continues to release new iOS 15 software which means we continue to see complaints about the software’s performance. And the latest upgrade, iOS 15.8.2, is causing a variety of problems for iPhone users.

iOS 15.8.2 was released for iPhone back on March 5th. The software, a point upgrade, delivered unnamed bug fixes to the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus, and iPhone SE.

These are the iPhone models that Apple left behind on iOS 15. They didn’t move to iOS 16 or iOS 17 and they won’t move to iOS 18 later this year.

In the weeks since iOS 15.8.2’s release we’ve kept tabs on the problems plaguing the software. One, because we still use an iPhone 7 as a backup device and two, because we want to help people still using the operating system.

iPhone users who have updated to iOS 15.8.2 have run into bugs and performance issues. This is problematic because it’s unclear when, or even if, Apple will release new iOS 15 software.

We’ve seen complaints about iOS 15.8.2 issues emerge on forums like Apple’s discussion boards. Here are some of the problems reportedly plaguing the software:

These are just a few examples and there are plenty of other complaints on social media sites, Apple’s forums, and other online communities.

Some iPhone users have been able to resolve their problems with a manual fix, but others are hopeful new software from Apple will help. Problem is, we don’t know when Apple will release new iOS 15 software for these iPhone models.

Apple still supports iOS 15, but we’ve only see three updates since iOS 17’s arrival back in September (iOS 15.8, iOS 15.8.1, and iOS 15.8.2).

Our best guess is Apple releases the next version of iOS 15 alongside iOS 17 and iOS 16 software in May. Apple’s currently testing an iOS 17.5 milestone upgrade for iPhone and it should arrive next month.

iOS 15’s future isn’t bright. We may see a few more updates, but don’t be surprised if Apple drops support once it releases iOS 18 in the fall.

If it does, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus, and iPhone SE owners should consider upgrading to a new iPhone.