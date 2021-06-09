Battlefield 2042: Which Edition to Buy?

The Battlefield 2042 release date is confirmed and pre-orders have begun. You’ll want to pick the right Battlefield 2042 edition for your interest level and budget and this guide will help you do that.

After a lengthy wait, EA has finally announced the new entry in the long-running Battlefield series. Battlefield 2042 is official and it’s coming to consoles and Windows PC in October.

The Battlefield 2042 release date is currently slated for October 22nd though you’ll be able to play it before that thanks to EA’s Battlefield 2042 open beta.

The game is headed to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5, PS4, and Windows PC via Steam, Origin, and the Epic Games Store.

There are currently three Battlefield 2042 editions: a standard version, a Gold Edition, and an Ultimate Edition. Each comes with a different set of bonuses.

If you decide to pre-order the game, you’ll want to pick the correct edition for your interest level and budget. Each has its pros and cons and today we want to guide you through each edition and tell you about the key differences between a physical and digital copy of the game.

Battlefield 2042 Standard Edition

The standard edition is the most basic version of the game. For $59.99, or $69.99 if you order a copy for PS5 or Xbox Series X, you get a copy of the game and some bonuses if you order before the game’s release in October.

The Battlefield 2042 pre-order bonuses, which apply to all of these editions, include early access to the Open Beta, a Baku ACB-90 Epic Melee Takedown Knife, a Mr. Chompy Epic Weapon Charm, a Landfall Player Card background, and an Old Guard tag.

There aren’t a ton of Battlefield 2042 deals out there right now though EA Play subscribers can knock a bit off the price of a pre-order. You can expect sporadic pre-launch deals so make sure you look around before you pay full price.

The standard edition is the most basic version of the game, but it’s also the cheapest version. It’s the edition most people should buy.

Who should buy the standard Battlefield 2042 edition?

Newcomers to the Battlefield series.

Those who don’t have a ton of time to play games.

You can pre-order it right now at various retailers including Microsoft.

Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition

If you want bonus items, you might want to shell out a little more cash for the Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition.

In addition to the pre-order bonuses, the Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition comes with some extras including an early Battlefield 2042 release date. Yes, you’ll get to play the final version of the game a few days before the global October 22nd release date.

The Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition also includes the following items:

Year 1 Pass: 4 New Specialists (1 per Season)

4 Battle Passes (1 per Season)

3 Epic Skin Bundles (Blistered, Tempest, and Cold Blood)

Cross-Gen Bundle

So who should opt for Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition?

People who know they are going to invest a ton of time in Battlefield 2042.

People that want new items delivered throughout their experience.

People who love customizing their characters.

You can pre-order it right now at various retailers including Microsoft.

Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition

And then there’s the Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition which is even more expensive than the standard and Gold editions.

The Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition nets you the pre-order bonuses, everything included in the Gold Edition including the early release date, and some additional items. These include:

Midnight Ultimate Bundle (Shadow Stalker Legendary Outfit, Obsidian” Legendary Weapon Skin, Onyx Legendary Vehicle Skin)

Official Digital Artbook

Exclusive Digital Soundtrack

It’s the most expensive bundle, but it delivers the most content. This bundle is aimed at hardcore Battlefield fans and those who want access to the most items from the get go.

You can pre-order it right now at various retailers including Microsoft.

Battlefield 2042: Digital vs. Physical

Battlefield 2042, like most games, comes in physical and digital formats. Here are a few things to consider before you pick one or the other.

If you’re sick of discs cluttering up your house, you should go with a digital version. You’ll also want to go digital if discs sometimes go missing or get damaged in your home.

If you play a lot of different games and don’t want to pull the disc out every time you want to play, go digital. Downloading a digital copy means you’ll have easy access to the game every time you start up your console.

If you want to play the game ASAP in October, purchase a digital copy. You can pre-load the game ahead of its release date which lets you to start playing the second it goes live on your platform of choice.

There are also a few reasons to go with a physical copy of Battlefield 2042.

If you buy a physical copy you’ll be able to sell it to GameStop or a reseller like Craigslist or eBay if you get tired of it down the road.

You’ll also be able to lend your copy out to friends or family members when you decide to move onto another game.

3 Reasons to Pre-Order Battlefield 2042 & 5 Reasons to Wait