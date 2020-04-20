Best AirPods Pro Deal of 2020 Is Here

The best AirPods Pro deal of the year is live right now at Verizon Wireless. You can get the AirPods Pro for $225, which is a discount of $25. This deal is available for Verizon customers and for regular shoppers who can check out as a guest.

To get the deal, use this link and then add the AirPods Pro to your cart. The discount only appears in your cart and is available for a limited time.

The AirPods Pro feature noise-canceling, a transparency option, wireless charging and silicone ear tips as well as squeeze controls instead of tap controls like the standard AirPods. Here’s a look at the cool things the AirPods Pro can do.

This deal includes the AirPods Pro with the wireless charging case, three silicone ear tip sizes and a Lightning to USB C cable. You can charge the AirPods with any lightning cable or set on almost any wireless charger to charge.

Pairing the AirPods Pro with your Apple devices is as simple as opening the case near one of your devices the first time. From there, you can select them in the sound options of your Mac, iPhone or iPad. You can also connect to the Apple TV. You can pair with other Bluetooth devices, but AirPods Pro are best when connected with Apple devices.

While we expect new AirPods in May, we don’t expect an update to the AirPods Pro line until Fall at the earliest.

