10 Best Casual Games for Android (2020)

If you’re looking to have fun and waste a little time we’ve gathered a list of the best casual games for Android worth playing in 2020. Fun games you can play to pass the time while sitting on the subway, bored at work, or you just want to unwind after a busy week.

Obviously, not everyone likes the same games, and something like Clash of Clans or Fortnite isn’t casual, nor fun for everyone. As a result, this list has a variety of fun and low-key casual games anyone can enjoy.

No, you won’t find Candy Crush here, or your typical games everyone knows about. Instead, we’ll focus on those fun known games we think are worth playing. Everything on our list below has great graphics, is fun, addicting, and worth downloading in your spare time.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

Most casual mobile games are the ones you can pick up and play in seconds yet are easy to play and master. They’re also great time-wasters at work, or when you have a free moment. Basically, these games are perfect for you to quickly play on the toilet, waiting for a train, or any other quick moment.

Again, everyone has their own preference, and what is extremely fun to some isn’t remotely appealing to others. Keep that in mind as you look through our list of odd yet different and fun casual games.

You won’t find Angry Birds, Candy Crush or Temple Run on this list. Instead, there are other games that are just as good or better, that you’ve never heard of. There are a few old titles in there, but that’s ok because they’re still entertaining. We’ll continuously update this list throughout 2020 with new and exciting Android games.