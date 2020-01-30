15 Best First Person Shooter Games for Android

These are the best shooter games for Android worth downloading in 2020. Action-packed and intense FPS shooters to test your skills and reaction time, or get your competitive juices flowing. Shooter games dominate PC gaming, but there are tons of great FPS games for mobile players. You can have just as much fun and get all those headshots on your Galaxy phone, Pixel or Android tablet.

Whether you’re looking for casual arcade-style gun games, Call of Duty Mobile, battle royale like Apex Legends and Fortnite, or just fast-paced mobile shooters, we have you covered. Plus, most of these games are completely free or only cost a few bucks.

The FPS Android games we’ve selected will keep you busy for hours on end. They’ll have you on the edge of your seat waiting for the next zombie to shoot, a grenade to throw, or a dangerous mission to complete.

Best FPS Shooter Games for Android (2020)

Modern Combat 5: Blackout

Dead Trigger 2

Call of Duty: Mobile

Unkilled

Guns of Boom

Bullet Force

Shadowgun War Games

Critical Ops

PUBG Mobile

N.O.V.A. Legacy

Fields of Battle

Into the Dead 2

Cover Fire: Offline Shooter Game

AfterPulse

Modern Combat Versus

& more coming soon

There are dozens of shooter games for Android on the Google Play Store, or hundreds, actually. As a result, it can be hard to find a high-quality game. That’s because most of them are poor copies of others or cheap console ports. Don’t waste time downloading those. Our list is a good place to start for the best FPS shooter games on Android phones or tablets. Plus, we even have an offline shooter game for when you don’t have any internet.

So, grab a set of gaming headphones and jump into battle. Then, we’ll update this list as more great games get released this year.

1. Modern Combat 5: Blackout

Download on Google Play

The fifth installment of one of the most popular shooter games for Android still tops our list, and that’s Modern Combat 5: Blackout. It’s no longer $4.99 either, making it the best free shooter game.

MC5 still features some of the best graphics around, even if it’s starting to show its age. You’ll enjoy stunning gameplay, tons of action, and have plenty of grenades to throw. With Modern Combat, you get an excellent and exciting fast-paced storyline for the campaign mode. The world is on the brink of anarchy and you must fight through it.

Then it has an excellent multiplayer mode where you can build your own squad of killers, and five different classes to level up. The Spec-Ops missions are extremely fun and great for wasting time. Not only does this game have great graphics and music, but the voice-overs are also real actors and makes it feel very realistic. Honestly, it is a must download, especially those with a controller or NVIDIA Shield.

2. Dead Trigger 2

Download on Google Play

Dead Trigger 2 remains one of the most popular Android FPS games to date, and with good reason. The gameplay is addicting, the graphics are unmatched, and it gets your heart pumping. You’ll love the lifelike physics, active lighting, and exceptional detail.

With 40 million people left on the planet and killer zombies walking the street you’ll have an arsenal of high-powered weapons to fight off the hoards. You can unlock additional weapons, like a chainsaw or Gatling gun, or buy weapons with real money if you’re impatient. With an evolving storyline and continuously being updated with more content, this is one of the best games to download.

3. Call of Duty: Mobile

Download on Google Play

Next up is the famous Call of Duty franchise, which delivered an all-new game in late 2019 that I’m assuming you play. If not, you should be as Call of Duty Mobile is the best FPS game for mobile, period.

The brand’s latest release, in partnership with Tencent Games, takes things to completely new heights. You get to play all of the most popular and iconic maps, characters and use the best weapons from all the COD games over the years — combined into one game. I’m comfortable saying it’s an absolute blast and one of the best mobile games I’ve played to date.

Enjoy classic missions, play tough multiplayer battles, or take part in epic Call of Duty Mobile battle royale matches till the last man is standing, kinda like Fortnite.

4. Unkilled

Download on Google Play

From the creators of Dead Trigger, we have another zombie shooter game for Android you’ll absolutely love. It’s called Unkilled, and it is the best-looking zombie shooter for mobile, especially when played on NVIDIA devices. The graphics are life-like and real. Everything from reflections, shadows, explosions and more. It’s amazing how detailed they’ve managed to make this game. It’s as close to a console FPS shooter as you’ll get on Android.

With over 300 missions and tons of zombies to shoot you’ll be busy for hours. Plus, the improved controls make it easier and more fun to play on mobile devices. The developers worked closely with NVIDIA to improve graphics, reflections, and shadows for this title. It also plays great on the SHIELD Android console.

5. Guns of Boom

Download on Google Play

My new favorite game is probably Guns of Boom. It’s one of the most popular shooter games for both Android and iOS, and it’s a FPS title. Guns of Boom is almost like Team Fortress from the old days, where you’re playing multiple characters in a fast-paced high-action arena. Plus, each new season you get fun new achievements and goals.

The game has easy intuitive controls, tons of weapons and maps, and even a neat Augmented Reality mode you can change to while you’re dead to spectate other players. Another thing that’s great about Guns of Boom is the graphics. They’re good, but they’re no so over the top that older phones struggle. You can play it on almost any Android phone or tablet.

6. Bullet Force

Download on Google Play

Bullet Force is a fast-paced and action-packed modern FPS shooter game. They’ve thought of everything when it comes to maps, shooting and even customization. For one, Bullet Force has four exciting multiplayer modes. Those being Free for All, Team Deathmatch, Gun Game, and Conquest (Capture flags). You’ll play as Terrorist or Counter-Terrorist and have tons of weapons to choose from. It almost feels like Counter-Strike.

My favorite aspect of Bullet Force is the custom loadouts. You can customize your loadout with skins, weapons, secondary weapons, ammo, grenades and more. Then, as you advance you can unlock more perks and other loadouts to get an extra edge over the competition. They offer custom names, clan names, clan tags, different servers for individuals or an entire group of friends to play at once. Give it a try today.

7. Shadowgun War Games

Download on Google Play

Have you ever wanted to play Overwatch on Android or a mobile device? Well, that’s almost what you’ll get with the all-new Shadowgun War Games coming out in early 2020. Engage in huge 5v5 battles where you can fight with unique abilities, customize your hero, then win tough team deathmatch battles or capture the flag fights.

With intense multiplayer maps and modes, Shadowgun War Games is the best PvP experience on mobile and probably the best free shooter game coming to Android this year.

The original Shadowgun was my favorite shooter for years, and this new Overwatch-style mobile game comes from the same developers as Unkilled and Dead Trigger 2, so you know it’ll be good.

8. Critical Ops

Download on Google Play

Critical Ops is an excellent multiplayer first-person shooter game for Android that I absolutely love. It’s an extremely fast-paced game that will test your skills, reflexes, and accuracy just like Counter-Strike back in the day. Remember the de_dust2 map?

C-Ops is a military shooter with terrorists and counter-terrorists, bombs, grenades, guns, and much more. You can fight and join battles with your friends, join servers and play on your own with a random squad, and climb the leaderboards. We like the fact that it’s completely free, but you can buy combo packs. Don’t worry though, it is not and never will be pay to win.

The in-app purchases are only customizations and styling, and won’t help anyone have an advantage or get a stronger gun.

9. PUBG Mobile

Download on Google Play

Does PUBG Mobile need any introduction? You’re probably reading this post because you’re actually bored of PUBG and Fortnite and want to try something else. If not, PlayerUnknown’s Battleground took the world by storm in 2019 and isn’t slowing down this year either. And while this game is typically a 3rd person shooter, you can play in FPS mode too. Although personally, I feel like the 3rd person gives you an advantage.

The idea is simple. They drop 100 players on an island and slowly force everyone to the center. The last player standing wins. It’s incredibly fun, and the game I play far too often.

10. NOVA Legacy

Download on Google Play

Where Modern Combat is similar to COD, NOVA is a blend of Halo and the popular PC game Crysis, but for Android phones and tablets. The first few N.O.V.A. games and NOVA 3 really put Gameloft on the map when it came to mobile gaming. They were amazing shooters back several years ago when phones weren’t all that powerful.

Now, they’ve re-released all the games under NOVA Legacy, with renewed 3D graphics and improved sound. So, fight enemies using next-gen combat suits and save mankind in this epic game. You’ll see the occasion ads now that it’s a free shooter game, but that’s fine with me. While it’s getting a little old in the tooth, it still has stunning graphics, intense shooter action, and a great storyline. Not to mention tons of weapons and seven multiplayer modes with up to 12 players for some of the best multiplayer action around.

11. Fields of Battle

Download on Google Play

Instead of zombies or terrorists, Fields of Battle is a paintball shooter game. Just like real paintball, this is a fast game with a one-hit elimination strategy. So, you will need to be sneaky and use tactical skills to complete your missions.

They claim it has ground-breaking motion and gesture-based controls including sliding, diving, leaning out from cover, throwing grenades, and more to be the best FPS on Android. That might be a stretch, but it’s a unique approach to FPS shooters that is both exciting and fun. The game is free but there are plenty of in-app purchases to get more weapons, hold more paintballs, load up on gear and more. It’s more exciting than I expected, so give it a try.

12. Into the Dead 2

Download on Google Play

Download Into The Dead 2

Oh man, I still love both the original and 2nd Into the Dead games. The developers blend two popular game styles into one. Those being endless runners like Temple Run and zombie first person shooters. Into The Dead 1 & 2 are both fast-paced, scary, challenging, frustrating and exciting all at the same time.

You never stop moving and are tasked with fighting off thousands of the undead walking around fields. Collect health, power-ups, ammo and more while weaving in and out of obstacles, zombies, fences and more. It gets harder the further you run, like all endless runners, but you’ll be shooting and navigating your way to victory.

The intense visuals and realistic sound effects separate this game from most of the others on this list. So, download the first one, then the second after you’ve finished.

13. Cover Fire: Offline Shooter Game

Download on Google Play

Sometimes you don’t have the internet but still want to play fun games. So, if you’re looking for a good offline shooter game we managed to find one worth trying. Cover Fire is actually an excellent game with some unique twists unlike most of the shooters on our list. Once you download the game, you won’t need an internet connection to play it while you’re on vacation, traveling, or on a plane.

Unlike a lot of other games in this genre, Cover Fire really mixes it up in terms of how the game is played. At first it’s all Snipers, but it quickly changes. Some missions have you shooting fro a moving truck, sniping, switching from first-person to third-person, shooting from behind cover and more. They really keep things fresh and interesting.

The only downside is it’s very much a “freemium” game with in-app purchases, credit systems, and other things we’ve all grown to hate over the years.

14. AfterPulse – Elite Army

Download on Google Play

AfterPulse Elite Army is a fast-paced online sniper shooter game that you’ll really enjoy now that it’s finally available for Android. Most of the multiplayer modes are team-based Sniper missions but it’s still loads of fun.

After an electromagnetic pulse wrecks havoc on the planet, a bunch of silly world leaders panic and start sending out military and missiles everywhere. Your goal is to shoot down enemies, keep people safe, and restore order so the world doesn’t fall into a huge conflict and WW3.

For a lot of the moments and sniping this is a 3rd person game, but they have a pretty great 1st person view for those interested in just enjoying shooter games as a whole.

15. Modern Combat Versus

Download on Google Play

Last but not least is the newest Modern Combat Versus since it doesn’t look like we’ll ever get a Modern Combat 6 from Gameloft. This is a fun multiplayer FPS game for Android or iPhone.

Modern Combat Versus takes the same MC games you love, improved the graphics, controls, aim, and weapons, and turned it all into an adrenaline-pumping 24/7 nonstop versus battle. Seriously, Modern Combat Versus has some of the best graphics I’ve ever seen on a mobile device. It’s simply stunning, and they’ve added powerful graphic controls for those that don’t have the latest Pixel 4 XL or Galaxy S20 Ultra. This way you can still enjoy everything it has to offer, without all of the lag, even on an older phone.

Choose your Agent, master your role, and dominate the battlefield with your team. I recommend you pick a role that’s best for your gameplay style or mood, and get to shooting. Or as I like to call it, Spray and Pray.