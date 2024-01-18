Best Galaxy S24 Alternatives (January, 2024)

Samsung’s new Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra are intriguing options if you’re hunting for a new phone. That being said, maybe they’re too expensive for your budget or perhaps you just want something similar from another OEM. If that’s the case, allow us to guide you through some of the best Galaxy S24 alternatives on the market.

The Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra are Samsung’s latest and greatest smartphones. The devices replace last year’s Galaxy S23 series as the company’s Galaxy S flagships and they do so with some impressive features including the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s titanium design.

They’re not for everyone though and there are some excellent alternatives you’ll want to cross off your shopping list before you upgrade.

In this guide we’ll take you through devices that are comparable to the Galaxy S24 series and help you find a device that fits both your needs and your budget.

Samsung Galaxy S23

If you aren’t sold on a Galaxy S24, look no further than last year’s flagship models.

The Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Galaxy S23 FE are all excellent alternatives. Not just because they’re a bit cheaper than the Galaxy S24 series, but because their hardware is still holding up well in 2024.

It’s also worth noting the Galaxy S23 series will get upgraded with many of the software features Samsung debuted on the Galaxy S24. They won’t get the full suite of features, but they’ll get a lot of them.

Throw in the fact that these Galaxy S23 models will get several more years of software support and you can see why these models are attractive alternatives.

You can buy a Galaxy S23 directly from Samsung or via a retailer like Amazon or Best Buy.

iPhone 15

If you’re willing to explore options outside of the Android family, Apple’s flagships are a great place to start.

The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are the latest smartphones from Apple and they offer feature sets, and price points, for everyone.

The Galaxy S24 series comes with Samsung’s latest hardware and software upgrades. Same goes for the iPhone 15 series.

They offer Apple’s best software experience combined with all of the company’s latest advancements in camera and power management technology. The iPhone 15 Pro models come with a titanium design as well.

And like the Galaxy S24, the iPhone 15 series is expensive without a trade-in, but you should be able to find a good deal if you search around.

You can buy an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max from Apple or from retailers like Amazon.

Pixel 8

If you’re indeed looking to stay put on Android, Google’s Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro should be at, or near, the top of your shopping list.

Google sells two version of the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 8 Pro is the model that’s comparable to the Galaxy S24 Ultra thanks to its premium set of features.

We won’t get into all of the hardware mumbo jumbo, but the flagship Pixels should be able to hold their own against Samsung’s. There is, however, one key difference we want to highlight.

While the Galaxy S24’s loaded up with Samsung’s One UI 6 software skin, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro run Google’s sleek version of Android 14. A lot of people prefer Google’s version of Android to the skins from other OEMs.

And yes, the Pixel 8 has access to AI software features if that’s something you desire.

You can buy the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro directly from Google or from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

If price isn’t an issue, you should also check out Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5. It’s expensive, but it’s also very unique.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is one of the latest models in Samsung’s Galaxy Z series lineup and it’s a foldable device that gives you access to two screen sizes.

On the outside, the device has a 6.2-inch cover display. The inner display is a foldable 7.6-inch screen which supports Samsung’s S Pen stylus. It’s a multitaskers dream.

It’s different, but the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is worth a look if you want something untraditional. The Galaxy S24 series looks great, but the design isn’t much different than everything else that’s out there.

You can buy the Galaxy Z Fold 5 directly from Samsung or via retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

OnePlus 11

OnePlus is gearing up to launch a new OnePlus 12 flagship, but for now, the OnePlus 11 is the company’s top-of-the-line model and a great alternative if you want an Android device, but are willing to move beyond Samsung.

The OnePlus 11 may not get the fanfare Apple, Samsung, and Google-made devices get, but it’s an extremely solid device and a great Galaxy S24 alternative.

Beyond it’s palatable price point, you get a device with excellent design language and a robust set of features including a powerful chipset, quality cameras, and solid software support.

If you aren’t familiar with OnePlus, we recommend getting familiar because the company makes outstanding Android-powered (the company calls the operating system OxygenOS, but it’s based on Android) devices.

You can find the OnePlus 11 at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

Samsung Galaxy A54

If price is an issue, and in this climate we know it is for a lot of people, we recommend taking a look at Samsung’s Galaxy A54. It’s a mid-range phone, but it has really good value.

You won’t get all the Galaxy S24’s bells and whistles, but you will get well above par performance, great battery life, a sleek design, impressive cameras, and several years of software support.

Samsung has a mind-boggling number of devices on the market so we won’t blame you if the Galaxy A54 has flown under your radar. But now that it’s on it, we suggest going hands-on with it and see if it fits your needs.

You can buy the Galaxy A54 directly from Samsung or via retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

Upcoming Galaxy S24 Alternatives

You can also expect additional Galaxy S23 Ultra alternatives to launch in the months ahead.

Apple’s working on new versions of the iPhone, but the iPhone 16 is a long way out and will likely debut in September, 2024.

Google’s also slated to release a mid-range version of the Pixel 8, dubbed Pixel 8a, later this year. We expect it to arrive in the spring or early summer.

