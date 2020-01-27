Are you trying to find the best gift for a gamer in your life? Whether you are shopping for yourself, your spouse or a kid, these are surefire hits. These gamer gifts are things we love in 2020 and things we’ve seen on wish lists from gamers in our lives.

You can go all in and give a new console this year with holiday pricing starting at $174 for the Xbox One S and $249 for the PS4 Slim. You can even get a PS4 Pro for $324, Xbox One X as low as $341 and the Nintendo Switch Lite for $198. If you’re gifting an upgrade look at the Xbox One X, PS4 Pro, and Nintendo Switch which are the best of each console.

You don’t need to spend a fortune to make someone’s day with these gifts. You can give a $15 to $25 gift card for the console they use and you’ve made a big impact since they can pick the game they want to play.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

Here are the best gifts for gamers in 2020;

Elite Controller 2 Scuf Controller Plantronics Rig 800 LX HyperX Cloud Mix Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Sennheiser GSP 670 Xbox Live with Game Pass PlayStation Plus Subscription Controller Charging Dock Console Skins Xbox Gift Card, PSN Gift Card or Nintendo Gift Card New 4K HDR TV

Read through for more information on the best gifts for gamers in 2020.

Elite Controller 2

The best gift you can give an Xbox Gamer this year is an Xbox Elite Series 2 controller. This is the ultimate controller with adjustable triggers, customizable paddle buttons, swappable sticks, and D-Pad. It’s an expensive controller, but it is well worth it for gamers.

$179.99 at Amazon, Best Buy and Microsoft.

Scuf Vantage 2

The Scuf Vantage 2 is a supercharged PS4 controller with paddles for buttons, side buttons, trigger sensitivity adjustments, better materials and replaceable thumbsticks to match your needs. Scuf also makes it more ergonomic and you can even remove the rumble motors. Easily replace the faceplate for customization.

From $169.99 at Scuf and Amazon

Plantronics Rig 800 LX

The Plantronics Rig 800 LX is an amazing wireless gaming headset for the Xbox One that supports Dolby Atmos for positional audio. You get a dedicated mixer for game audio and chat, it’s super comfortable to wear for long gaming sessions and the battery life is excellent. This is my go to Xbox One headset.

$129.99 on sale at Best Buy

HyperX Cloud Mix

The HyperX Cloud Mix is an awesome wired headset that works with the Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac or phone gaming. It’s a wired headset for many consoles and Bluetooth to your phone or tablet. It is comfortable, stylish and you can remove the boom microphone when you’re gaming on the go or listening to music.

As low as $129.99 at Amazon and Best Buy

Turtle Beach Stealth 700

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 is a great Xbox One headset that connects directly to the Xbox One with the same sync button that wireless controllers use, so there are no dongles needed. You get great sound, a footstep boosting mode and long battery life. It also supports Bluetooth and a 3.5mm connection so you can use it with other devices. Read our full review here to find out why we love it.

$119 at Best Buy, Dell, Walmart, Amazon and Turtle Beach

Sennheiser GSP 670

The Sennheiser GSP 670 is an awesome wireless gaming headset that works with your PC and PS4. I’ve also used it with my Mac, and with Bluetooth, you can connect to your phone as well. This headset supports 7.1 surround sound and has a noise-cancelling microphone. Its build quality is incredible with a great mix of metal, strong plastic and memory foam.

$349.95 at Amazon or Best Buy

Xbox Live with Game Pass

Almost every game comes with an online component, so every Xbox gamer needs Xbox Live. We just upgraded to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to get Game Pass and Xbox Live, and it’s a solid deal with tons of free games in addition to online access.

Pick up Xbox Live for $59.99 at Best Buy or Walmart. You can also check out Costco, where you can get two years for $94.99. Those are just for Xbox Live. Once your gamer enters that code, they can upgrade to Game Pass Ultimate for $1.

PlayStation Plus Subscription

On the PS4, gamers need PlayStation Plus to play online. This is $60 a year, and includes online access as well as free games each month. You can even find some deals around the holidays which cut the price down to $45 or $40. You can’t go wrong with this gift for a PS4 gamer.

Check the deals at Amazon, Best Buy, eBay and Walmart

Controller Charging Dock

A great gift is a controller charging dock and a battery pack. You can pick up the charger and battery pack for the Xbox One with support for two controllers for about $25 or a dual PS4 charger for $15 since PS4 controllers already have the batteries built-in. There are plenty of options out there, but the Fosmon docks have very good reviews.

Buy the PS4 Fosmon dock at Amazon and the Xbox One dock with rechargeable batteries at Amazon.

Console Skins

The best way to protect a console and to add some life to an existing one is to put a skin on it. I put a Skinit skin on my PS4 to cover the scratches on it and I love the look of this one on my Xbox One X. Skinit offers a ton of skin options with textures and designs like the one you see above and tons of licensed skins including retro skins, Marvel skins, Disney skins, major sports teams and much more. You can get a console skin and controller skins.

$39.99 for a console skin and a controller skin at Skinit

Xbox, PSN or Nintendo Gift Cards

The ultimate go-to for last-minute gifts for gamers are gift cards for Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo. You can get these from $10 and up, and then the gamer can use them to buy games, expansion packs or turn them into in-game items in Fortnite and other games. It’s great for younger gamers who want more games or for gamers of any age that like to buy digital games. You can get a physical card or a digital card that you can email or send to them. You need to get the right card for the system they use.

Xbox Gift Cards at Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy and Walmart

PSN Gift Cards at Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy and Walmart

Nintendo Gift Cards at Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy and Walmart

New 4K HDR TV

Finally, you can upgrade the gaming experience for any gamer on your list with a new 4K HDR TV. With the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, gamers can play in 4K with HDR and with the PS4 and Xbox One S, they can game in HDR.

Going from an older 4K TV without HDR, or from a 1080P TV to a new 4K HDR set is a major upgrade. We love the Vizio M Series which is affordable and works great for gaming. Here’s our Vizio M Series Quantum review.

$549.99 at Amazon and Best Buy for the 55-inch. $749.99 for the 65-inch version at Best Buy.