Android
9 Best Selfie Apps for 2020
Here are the best Selfie apps for 2020. You can use these apps to take better-looking selfies, edit your selfies to remove unwanted objects and make yourself look better, plus add some awesome effects to your photos. Whether you are looking for more likes, or just trying to get the best profile photo you can add to Instagram and Facebook, these are the selfie apps you need to install on iPhone or Android. Check out the best Selfie phones to help take a better picture to start with.
Selfies are an important part of our culture. Whether you love them or hate them, you’re likely going to see a lot of them and if you’re here, you are taking your own selfies. Your social media presence portrays you to friends, prospective dates, and employers. Unless you spring for a professional headshot taking a good selfie has a major impact on your life. If you need to go a step further, here’s how to take a Slofie on your iPhone.
A great selfie can provide a confidence boost and as you take pictures of yourself you are looking and listening to yourself according to PsychCentral. There’s even a therapeutic purpose for hospital selfies.
The four main reasons people take selfies are, “to get attention from others, to communicate with friends and family, to record special moments in their lives and for entertainment – passing time when bored.” Most of these reasons require added thought into how you take a selfie. Whether you are trying to get more likes on Instagram or simply looking for the best way to share a moment with friends and family, you can use the best Selfie apps for iPhone and Android to take and share a better photo. Here are the best Selfie apps you can use;
- Camera+ 2
- FaceTune2
- Front Facing Flash
- Snapchat
- Afterlight
- YouCam
- Photo Director
- Touch Retouch
Dive into more information on each of these amazing Selfie apps so that you can do more with your next Selfie. Pick two or three of these selfie apps to be a central part of your Selfie discovery which will help you take better-looking selfies and get you more likes on Facebook and Instagram.
If you’re looking for a way to take a better selfie, you may want to invest in some lighting, a gimbal that can follow your movement and take pictures automatically or a new phone.
Camera+ 2
Camera+ 2 is an iPhone only app that helps you turn your selfies into amazing photos with the tap of a button. You can use Camera+ 2 to take a better-looking Selfie with the camera portion of the app that allows you to control many other features, or you can simply rely on it to edit your photos for an upgraded look.
There is a Clarity filter that will brighten up selfies that are too dark and a Portrait filter that smooths your skin slightly and adds light to the background of the photo for an impressive upgrade to any selfie.
Other tools allow you to fully edit your photos and make changes so that you end up with the best-looking selfie you can. You'll also find cropping options, frames and array of filters.
$3.99 on iPhone and iPad
3 Comments
Leave a Reply
Latest
Featured
Samsung Galaxy Android 10 Update Info (2020)
With Samsung Galaxy Android 10 update rolling out to some devices and new info starting to emerge, we want to...
Best Smart Home Gifts for Your Parents in 2020
Smart home upgrades make the perfect gift for your parents this year. Whether it is a birthday gift or anniversary...
Downloadfaceapp apk
08/01/2017 at 12:02 am
I always think faceapp to be on this list
Pingback: Best Pumpkin Spice iPhone Cases
hamza khan
06/03/2019 at 8:24 pm
very nice article thank you