If you’re thinking about buying Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, make sure you shop around before the game’s arrival later on this month.

Retailers are taking pre-orders ahead of the game’s highly anticipated release date. If you pre-order, you can choose between three different editions including a standard edition, Deluxe Edition, and an expensive Collector’s Edition. All three editions arrive on April 28th.

There are some great reasons to think about buying Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ahead of its release date. There aren’t a ton of deals out there right now, but there are some ways to save on a copy of the game for Xbox Series X, PS5, or Windows PC.

If you want to play the game ASAP and want to save some cash, here’s how to do it.

Best Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deals

If you buy a copy of the game via Best Buy, you don’t get any money off the top, but you do get a $10 rewards certificate if you’re a My Best Buy member. Signing up for an account takes just a few minutes and it’s free.

This is a great deal if you tend to buy games from Best Buy or if you’re simply planning to buy another game (or another product) this year and want to save some cash.

If you’re planning to play the game on a Windows PC, there are a few ways to save money. CDKeys is selling the game for $47.49 which is 36% off the normal price of the game. That’s the best pre-release deal we’ve been able to find.

You can also get a discount from EA itself. If you’re an EA Play member, you can shave 10% off the cost of a digital copy of the game. This applies to the standard version and the Deluxe version of the game as well.

A basic EA Play account is $4.99 a month or $29.99 for a year and you save 10% on games and in-game purchases. EA also offers a Play Pro subscription which is $14.99 per month or $99.99 for the entire year.

We could potentially see additional deals emerge ahead of the release date. Retailers occasionally drop the price by $5 to $12 though these deals tend to come and go rather quickly.

You can buy the standard version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Microsoft Store, and the PlayStation Store. There are plenty of other options out there as well.

Or, if you’d rather go with the Deluxe version of the game, you can find it at at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Microsoft Store, the PlayStation Store and various other retailers.

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Collector’s Edition is a limited-run bundle sold by Limited Run Games. The $299.99 bundle is currently sold out, but you can find it at resale sites like eBay.

3 Reasons to Pre-Order Star Wars Jedi Survivor & 4 Reasons to Wait