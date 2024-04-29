Starfield Shattered Space DLC Gets Release Window

The Starfield Shattered Space DLC now has a release window thanks to Bethesda’s Todd Howard.

While many Starfield players were hoping for a release in the first half of the year, that’s not happening it seems.

In an interview with Kinda Funny Games, Howard says the highly anticipated expansion will arrive in the fall. Howard didn’t provide an exact date.

Shattered Space is a storyline expansion, but we don’t know how it will continue the plot. Rumors have hinted at a tie-in with House Va’ruun, but that’s unconfirmed.

Bethesda says the DLC will include new story content, new locations, new gear, and much more. Players can expect new quests, new characters, planets, and weapons.

Two of Bethesda’s Starfield editions grant you access to the DLC. You’ll need to buy either the Premium edition ($99.99) or the Constellation edition ($299.99). There’s also another way.

If you buy the Starfield Standard edition, but decide you want the content that comes with the Premium edition, retailers are offering an upgrade for $34.99.

Shattered Space won’t be the game’s only expansion. In an interview with IGN, Todd Howard says the company plans to add a lot more downloadable content. Howard says that much like past games, players can expect DLC of “varying sizes.”

The company’s promised to deliver official mod support in 2024, but we still don’t have an official date for those either.

For now, Starfield players can look forward to new updates including one that will arrive sometime later this week.