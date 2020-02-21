Editorials
Clash of Clans 2020 Updates: 8 Things We Want Next
The first big Clash of Clans update of 2020 is likely coming sometime in March and will offer fixes for Town Hall 13 and hopefully Builder Base 10. Here’s what you need to know about the game, what could be coming, and what we want next.
With the game over 8 years old, Town Hall 13 dominating Clan wars, and the Builders Base getting stagnant, what’s next? Well, quarterly updates throughout 2020 could be a good start.
The developers at Supercell constantly listen to player feedback and make improvements to the game. We saw a lot of that in the March update last year, and the TH12 update was exactly what fans wanted. However, most Builder Base players have maxed out at BH9 and want something new.
Now that players have two villages, Clan Games, Clan Wars, Leagues, seasonal tasks and special events, a lot is going on inside our villages. However, that also means there is plenty of room for exciting changes, game modes, and new features. We know an “end-game strategy” is in the works, but here are a few other things we want too. This is a Clash of Clans 2020 update roadmap and wishlist.
What’s next for Clash of Clans? More Siege Machines, Builder Hall 10, a 6th builder, the Goblin map, a robot builder, and maybe a second builder base hero. For those keeping track, Town Hall 11 arrived in December 2015, and the Town Hall 12 release on June 11th, 2018 was nearly three years later. We were very surprised to see TH13 so fast when it arrived in November of 2019, but the more the merrier.
The Town Hall 13 update was a massive one with tons of game-changing and meta-changing additions. The new Royal Champion is really shaking up top-level attacks, and the Scattershot defenses are hard to overcome.
However, we’re already waiting for more stuff to arrive here in 2020. It looks like Supercell wants to start 2020 off right for Clash of Clans players. Darian, the main Clash of Clans community manager, recently confirmed that the company wants to release quarterly updates this year. They’re going to try but haven’t promised anything yet.
I’m still waiting for Builder Hall 10, as I’ve been a maxed out 9 for way too long. We have a feeling Supercell will address the Builder Base very early in 2020, hopefully starting with the rumored March 2020 update. We’re also expecting upgrades to the Otto Hut, and potentially a second robot.
Read: Supercell’s Brawl Stars: Everything You Need to Know
The Town Hall 12 update was a huge step in the right direction. Simply because new troops and balance changes can only take things so far when we’ve played for 5, 6, or 7 years. Siege Machines and the Electro Dragon have completely changed how I attack, putting the excitement back into the game. And if you upgraded to TH13 already, you’re enjoying a similar boost right now.
Supercell made a lot of changes last year to lower prices, increase rewards, and help players continue to complete tasks and upgrades. And, the next Clash 2020 update will refine that further, and introduce even more troop and building levels. It’s a never-ending cycle.
Here are some potential new features or changes we want (or expect) from Clash of Clans as 2020 moves ahead. These are changes based on what the community wants, what I want as a Town Hall 12/BH9, and a few general changes everyone can appreciate. Whether they’re to Builders Base or both villages.
Amol padwal
02/10/2018 at 7:36 am
Plz sir name changing option for 3 rd time provided for coc player. These is the most problem each one player faces. So i want u to request you to take step. You can change in that way such only the gems you can change the third time (for 5000 starting) or whatever it like be i must say 5000 is the best because it collects for player almost 1.5 to 2 years so in such period player get an idea about the game and put the suitable name for village plz sir my humble tequest u to take a action for my reaquest. I am positively respnse for your answer. Thanking you
Altaa 88135466
02/08/2019 at 6:23 pm
.
Aadish Sonawane
03/01/2019 at 5:42 am
bro you need 500 gems to change name for 3rd time not 5000. And for 4rth time u need 1000.
Mihir
03/23/2018 at 3:52 am
Thanks dude
https://www.cocguru.com/clash-of-clans-updates-in-march-2018/
Curtis
05/26/2018 at 7:51 pm
Make it so you can tap the walls you want wbs to attack…would add to strategy alot. To many times to count they go nowhere near where you want them to.
wilbur
05/15/2019 at 9:38 am
thats litterally why you have to funnel with skill this game cant be catered to playera who refuse to adapt if the devs did listen to every comment like yours this game wouldnt almost be 7 years old
Kmart
05/29/2018 at 10:49 pm
Add a new Barrack called the special barrack or something that has all the seasonal troops that have come and gone such as the giant Skelton and the ice wiz and the battle ram as well as some new troops :)
Malith Ayesh
06/01/2018 at 10:43 pm
I Can Help Supercell Company For Th12 Next Update.Please Join With You.My Email : [email protected]
Aman
07/09/2018 at 4:22 am
Hmmm sir plzz visot my page
Bud
09/28/2018 at 6:15 am
How anout light elixer and a whole new troop ensemble. It could be made up of troops that don’t necessarily target building or structures or cause damage but instead assist in defending your troops during an atk. Boosting defense or power. Healers would basically fall into this new category and it could be used to create another series of buildings assisting in lower lvl ths as well as giving higher lvls something to focus attention on. Revolutionizing atk strats. Or these light troops could even be used to protect home village. Strengthening wall sections or slowing atking parties.
hero
10/26/2018 at 11:32 pm
This is the best games
it is free gems
MRONNELPOGI
01/02/2019 at 6:24 pm
THE BEST……
flyingwizard
01/05/2019 at 2:32 pm
i think you forgot to mention “Change Clan Name” feature. that would be awesome if they add it.
andrei
01/27/2019 at 8:54 am
donate loot
blababababa123
02/04/2019 at 7:26 am
This is a nice post
Katherine
02/19/2019 at 1:42 pm
Builderbase needs a new update. All three of my accounts BB’s are maxed. We need BB Wars, more walls, spells and new defense. Its been stagnant for a while. I’m getting bored with it. I mean…whats the point of having it
Papa azka
03/31/2019 at 6:04 am
Im sepak indonesia.coc iis the base.im like game clas of clan.what day updet coc .supercell.
AYUSH CLASHER
05/18/2019 at 3:09 am
Plz coming once a feature in clans doneating loot do not unlimeted but maximum under 5,00000 ya 500000 also and one most things would i say plz less the cost of building btw 60% plz plz plz plz
Philco
06/02/2019 at 5:02 pm
It would be stupid to donate resources. Because then everyone would be able to get to max level too fast and would make the game boring in the long run. The fun of this game is the struggle to get to max
Philco
06/02/2019 at 4:59 pm
What about dark elixir wall upgrades. Im sitting on 420k dark elixir and a rune of dark elixir and cant do anything with it. Im in a war challenge so cant even upgrade heroes without them missing out on a game.
Ed Parg
06/11/2019 at 9:23 am
Requests.
Search – need faster searches for legend
– extremely difficult to regain 5k when searches take 1 hour plus
Push for bigger wars – which are more fun. Heros don’t go down for war.
– heros are up in war base, down in regular – just like upgrading defences.
Use of dark elixir for walls, when you are maxed.
Will
06/16/2019 at 1:58 am
I think that even another place like the builder hall but you have to like slash through the forest to get there and a whole new currency like crystals or something like that even maybe wall spikes so the first one or two hits on it will deal damage