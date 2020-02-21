Clash of Clans 2020 Updates: 8 Things We Want Next

The first big Clash of Clans update of 2020 is likely coming sometime in March and will offer fixes for Town Hall 13 and hopefully Builder Base 10. Here’s what you need to know about the game, what could be coming, and what we want next.

With the game over 8 years old, Town Hall 13 dominating Clan wars, and the Builders Base getting stagnant, what’s next? Well, quarterly updates throughout 2020 could be a good start.

The developers at Supercell constantly listen to player feedback and make improvements to the game. We saw a lot of that in the March update last year, and the TH12 update was exactly what fans wanted. However, most Builder Base players have maxed out at BH9 and want something new.

Now that players have two villages, Clan Games, Clan Wars, Leagues, seasonal tasks and special events, a lot is going on inside our villages. However, that also means there is plenty of room for exciting changes, game modes, and new features. We know an “end-game strategy” is in the works, but here are a few other things we want too. This is a Clash of Clans 2020 update roadmap and wishlist.

What’s next for Clash of Clans? More Siege Machines, Builder Hall 10, a 6th builder, the Goblin map, a robot builder, and maybe a second builder base hero. For those keeping track, Town Hall 11 arrived in December 2015, and the Town Hall 12 release on June 11th, 2018 was nearly three years later. We were very surprised to see TH13 so fast when it arrived in November of 2019, but the more the merrier.

The Town Hall 13 update was a massive one with tons of game-changing and meta-changing additions. The new Royal Champion is really shaking up top-level attacks, and the Scattershot defenses are hard to overcome.

However, we’re already waiting for more stuff to arrive here in 2020. It looks like Supercell wants to start 2020 off right for Clash of Clans players. Darian, the main Clash of Clans community manager, recently confirmed that the company wants to release quarterly updates this year. They’re going to try but haven’t promised anything yet.

I’m still waiting for Builder Hall 10, as I’ve been a maxed out 9 for way too long. We have a feeling Supercell will address the Builder Base very early in 2020, hopefully starting with the rumored March 2020 update. We’re also expecting upgrades to the Otto Hut, and potentially a second robot.

The Town Hall 12 update was a huge step in the right direction. Simply because new troops and balance changes can only take things so far when we’ve played for 5, 6, or 7 years. Siege Machines and the Electro Dragon have completely changed how I attack, putting the excitement back into the game. And if you upgraded to TH13 already, you’re enjoying a similar boost right now.

Supercell made a lot of changes last year to lower prices, increase rewards, and help players continue to complete tasks and upgrades. And, the next Clash 2020 update will refine that further, and introduce even more troop and building levels. It’s a never-ending cycle.

Here are some potential new features or changes we want (or expect) from Clash of Clans as 2020 moves ahead. These are changes based on what the community wants, what I want as a Town Hall 12/BH9, and a few general changes everyone can appreciate. Whether they’re to Builders Base or both villages.