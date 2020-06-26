Cyberpunk 2077 x Secretlab Gaming Chair is Neon Fire

Secretlab is teaming up with CD PROJEKT RED for an epic Cyberpunk 2077 gaming chair that’s drenched in neon yellow and ready to be your companion as you jump into the game later this year.

This epic gaming chair is upholstered in neon yellow with bright turquoise stitching, to match the Cyberpunk 2077 color scheme. On the back is a massive embroidered logo of the Samurai band led by Johnny Silverhand, who is played by Keanu Reeves in the game.

You’ll see small touches and nods to the game from the upgrade slot and barcode wings, making it abundantly clear that this chair was ripped straight out the digital world and brought to your setup.

You can buy the Secretlab x Cyberpunk 2077 game chair in the Titan or Omega chair models. The Titan is larger, supporting users up to 290 pounds and is recommended for users between 5;9″ and 6’7″ with a leveled seatbase.

The Secretlab Omega supports users up to 240 pounds and is recommended for users up to 5′ 11″ with a snug fit seat base. You can check the exact pricing in your region at Secretlab, but typically the Omega is $359 and the Titan is $399.

