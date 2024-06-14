Here Are the Apple Devices Getting Left Behind on Old Software This Fall

A slew of Apple devices will be left behind on older software when the company releases its new batch of operating systems this fall.

When Apple confirmed iPadOS 18, macOS 15 Sequoia, and watchOS 11, it outlined devices that will, and won’t, make the move to them later this year.

While all iOS 17-powered iPhones will get upgraded to iOS 18, some Mac, Apple Watch, and iPad models will stay put on macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and iPadOS 17, respectively.

In any event, here are the Apple devices getting left behind on old software:

Macs Staying on macOS Sonoma

Intel-based MacBook Air (2018)

Intel-based MacBook Air (2019)

Apple Watches Staying on watchOS 10

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch SE (First Generation)

iPads Staying on iPadOS 17

10.5-inch iPad Pro

12.9-inch iPad Pro (Second Generation)

iPad 6

This doesn’t mean software support for these devices will end, at least not for Macs stuck on macOS Sonoma and iPad models stuck on iPadOS 17.

Apple should continue to roll out new versions of macOS Sonoma and iPadOS 17 with bug fixes and security patches.

However, it’s unclear if Apple will continue to update Apple Watch models that remain on watchOS 10. We’ll find out this fall.