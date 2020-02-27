Apple
How to Take Passport Photos on iPhone
If you want to take DIY passport photos you don’t need magic or patience, you need to learn how to take passport photos on iPhone using an app that creates an easy to print 4 x 6-inch photo with six passport photos.
We’ll show you how to take passport photos with your iPhone without the need for a passport photo template or for a pricey passport photo at CVS, Walgreens or Walmart.
This app can turn your photos into a photo that you can send to any one-hour print shop and get a passport photo from your iPhone for about 19 cents instead of $10.
You can’t use just any picture for your passport photo, and it needs to be printed at the right size in color with your face in the frame just right. While you can try to take a photo on your own and set it all up, your best bet is going to be using one of the apps listed below. You can download them for free, but you need to spend $3.99 to unlock color photos or credits depending on the app you choose. If you need to make passport photos of your entire family on your iPhone, it may make more sense to go this route.
Here are the passport photo requirements that you need to follow if you plan a DIY passport photo session with your iPhone. You can also use a similar app on Android.
- In color
- Printed on matte or glossy photo quality paper
- 2 x 2 inches (51 x 51 mm) in size
- Sized such that the head is between 1 inch and 1 3/8 inches (between 25 and 35 mm) from the bottom of the chin to the top of the head. View the Photo Composition Template for more size requirement details.
- Taken within the last 6 months to reflect your current appearance
- Taken in front of a plain white or off-white background
- Taken in full-face view directly facing the camera
- With a neutral facial expression and both eyes open
It is very important that you find a well-lit area with a white or off-white background and make sure that there is no shadow on the subject or on the wall behind them. Do not use a filter or edit the photo. Do not take a selfie, you need to have someone else take the photo for you.
The government provides a good overall guide to where to stand and how far away the photographer should stand, but we like this app because it overlays the outline of a face, eyes, and shoulders where you need to frame them up.
You will need help as there is no good way to take a passport photo selfie, even with a selfie stick. Line up the subject’s face and body in the frame and take a photo. Remember to keep the shoulders and part of the body in the frame, like the examples provided by the government. If your photo does not fit the requirements the passport will not be issued. You cannot wear sunglasses and unless you normally wear a hat or head covering for religious reasons you cannot wear that either.
After you line up the photo, you can edit it in the app to make it look better. When you have the right photo, you can print it on photo paper yourself or send it to a store to print as a 4″ x 6″ or similarly normal-sized photograph.
We recently used this to get a last-minute photo for another form of identification through the local government and it worked perfectly. Make sure you follow all the requirements and get a photo with no shadows so you don’t mess up your Passport application with a bad photo and delay the issuing.
