EA Details College Football 25 Cross-Play Features & Limitations

EA’s released a ton of details about College Football 25 and the info dump includes information about the game’s cross-play features.

Questions about the game’s cross-play capabilities have been swirling for months and EA’s finally answered those questions in great detail.

And while there’s great news, there’s bound to be some disappointment given that one of the game’s popular game modes isn’t included in cross-play.

With that, here are the cliff notes for those who have already pre-ordered a copy of EA College Football 25 and those who are thinking about it.

EA College Football Cross-Play Details

To start, cross-play lets players match up against opponents using another platform.

It supports all three of the game’s platforms (Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5) which means Xbox and PlayStation players can play certain game modes against each other.

EA says cross-play will be enabled by default when players start the game for the first time on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S.

Those who don’t want cross-play enabled can opt-out. On Xbox, this is done through the console system settings. On PS5, it’s done via in-game settings.

Here are the other important details about cross-play:

It requires a copy of the game, all relevant game updates, an EA account, an internet connection, and a platform account on the chosen platform.

Players will be automatically be added to the cross-play matchmaking pool.

Players across all supported platforms can invite and play against each other.

Cross-play will be available for the following game modes: Road to the College Football Playoff, College Football Ultimate Team, and Play a Friend.

EA College Football 25’s Ultimate Team Auction House won’t be shared across platforms.

The biggest disappointment here is that cross-play won’t support the game’s highly anticipated Dynasty Mode. This means Xbox players won’t be able to take part in online dynasties with PlayStation players.

We expect EA to remedy this in a future version of the game, but it won’t be available in July. And unless it’s somehow deployed via an update, it won’t be available at all in this iteration of the game.

EA College Football 25 arrives on July 19th though there are ways to play it early.