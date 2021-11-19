Far Cry 6: Which Edition to Buy?

If you’re thinking about buying a copy of Far Cry 6 for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or Windows PC, you’ll want to pick the right edition for your interest level and budget.

Ubisoft’s latest entry in the long-running Far Cry series and it takes players to the fictional island of Yara in the Caribbean. It’s an action-adventure game played in first-person like previous games and if that’s your cup of tea, it should certainly be on your shopping list as you hunt for a new game to play.

If you’re looking to buy the game for yourself or someone else, you’ll want to make sure you dig into the versions of the game. We’ll help you do that in this guide.

There are currently four versions of the game. There’s a standard edition, a Gold edition, an Ultimate Edition, and a Collector’s Edition that’s currently sold out at Ubisoft. Each is set at a different price point.

Each of the main Far Cry 6 edition has its pros and cons and in this guide we’ll walk you through those. We’ll also tell you about the key differences between a physical and digital copy of the game.

Far Cry 6 Standard Edition

The Far Cry 6 standard edition is the most basic version of the game. For $59.99, you get a copy of the game. If you buy the game for PS4 or Xbox One, you’ll get an upgrade to the Xbox Series X or PS5 version if you’re able to find one of the console during the holidays.

The standard edition doesn’t come with any bonuses, but it’s the cheapest option. Right now, thanks to Black Friday and the holiday shopping season, you can find Far Cry 6 at retailers like Best Buy for $39.99, a difference of $20.

The Far 6 Standard Edition is the safest option and the edition most people should buy for their PlayStation, Xbox, or Windows PC.

Who should buy the standard Far Cry 6 edition?

Newcomers to the Far Cry 6 series.

Those who don’t have a ton of time to play games.

Those on a budget.

You can find the Far Cry 6 Standard Edition at Amazon, Best Buy, and an assortment of other retailers.

Far Cry 6 Gold Edition

If you want a little bit more from your purchase, you might opt for the Far Cry 6 Gold Edition which comes with some intriguing extras.

The regular Gold Edition typically retailers for $99.99 though you can find it at places like Amazon for as low as $66.99. That’s 33% off.

The Gold Edition comes with a copy of the game and Far Cry 6’s Season Pass which has three new DLC episodes where you play as Far Cry villains.

There’s also a Far Cry 6 Gold Steelbook Edition which is a little bit more expensive, but you get a steelbook case for the game with the purchase. The Gold Steelbook Edition retails for $109.99, but you can find it for cheaper than that.

Who should buy the Far Cry 6 Gold Edition or Far Cry 6 Gold Steelbook Edition?

Those who plan on spending quite a bit of time playing Far Cry 6.

Collectors.

You can find the Far Cry 6 Gold Edition, and the Gold Steelbook Edition, at Amazon, Best Buy, and various other retailers.

Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition

And then there’s the Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition which is more expensive than the standard and Gold editions, but comes with the most extras.

The Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition comes with the base game, the game’s Season Pass, and an “Ultimate pack,” which includes the Jungle Expedition pack, the Croc Hunter pack, and the Vice pack.

The Ultimate Edition typically retails for $119.99, but you can find it for $80.39 at places like Amazon. This edition is aimed at those who plan to spend the most time in Far Cry 6.

Far Cry 6: Digital vs. Physical

Like most games, Far Cry 6 comes in physical and digital formats. Here are a few things to consider before you pick one or the other.

If you’re sick of discs cluttering up your house, you should go with a digital version. You’ll also want to go digital if discs often go missing or get damaged in your home.

If you play a lot of different games and don’t want to pull the disc out every time you want to play, go with a digital copy. Downloading a digital copy means you’ll have easy access to the game every time you start up your console.

There are also a few reasons to go with a physical copy of Far Cry 6.

If you buy a physical copy you’ll be able to sell it to GameStop or a reseller like Craigslist or eBay if you get tired of it down the road.

You’ll also be able to lend your copy out to friends or family members when you decide to move onto another game.

