FIFA 22: Which Edition to Buy?

The FIFA 22 release date is confirmed and the game is now up for pre-order. If you want to buy the game right now you’ll want to pick the right FIFA 22 edition for your budget and interest level.

EA recently confirmed its Madden 22 release and now the company has detailed the next installment in the long-running FIFA series.

FIFA 22 is official and the game is heading to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One X, Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch (Legacy Edition), and Stadia this fall.

There are actually three FIFA 22 release dates. One lands on September 22nd, another on September 27th, while the other lands a few days later on October 1st.

If you want to start playing FIFA 22 in September you’ll need to pre-order a specific version of the game or obtain an EA Play subscription. EA Play subscribers can access the game starting September 22nd.

Currently, there are two versions of FIFA 22: A standard edition and an Ultimate Edition that nets you an early release date and some extras.

If you decide to pre-order FIFA 22, you’ll want to pick the right edition. Each has its pros and cons and today we want to guide you through each edition and tell you about the key differences between a physical and digital copy of the game.

FIFA 22 Standard Edition

The standard edition is the most basic version of FIFA 22. For $59.99, or $69.99 if you order a copy for PS5 or Xbox Series X, you get a copy of the game and some bonuses if you pre-order.

If you want to play FIFA 22 on the Nintendo Switch, your only option right now is the Legacy Edition which retails for $39.99.

The FIFA 22 pre-order bonuses include a Team of the Week 1 player item, a Kylian Mbappé Loan item, a FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick, and Career Mode Homegrown Talent.

There aren’t a ton of FIFA 22 deals out there right now though EA Play subscribers can take the usual discount (10%) on a pre-order.

If you’re a My Best Buy member and you pre-order via Best Buy, you’ll get a free Christian Pulisic Funko Pop! figure. It retails for $9.99.

The FIFA 22 standard edition is the cheapest version of the game. It’s also the edition most people should buy.

Who should buy the standard FIFA 22 edition?

You plan to play FIFA 22 casually.

You don’t plan to spend much, or any, time in FIFA Ultimate Team.

You don’t care about playing before October 1st.

You can pre-order it right now at various retailers including Amazon.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition

EA’s other offering is FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition which is more expensive (a whopping $119.99) than the Standard edition, but comes with additional bonuses.

In addition to the pre-order bonuses you get with a standard copy, if you pre-order the Ultimate Edition by August 11th you’ll also get an untradeable FUT Heroes Player.

On top of that, the Ultimate Edition comes with a Ones to Watch Player Item, 4600 FIFA Points, Dual Entitlement (free upgrade to next-gen), and an early release date. Those who pre-order the Ultimate Edition can start playing the full game on September 27th.

So who should opt for FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition?

You want to play FIFA 22 ASAP.

You plan to invest quite a bit of time in FIFA 22.

You plan to play a ton of FUT or the game’s other modes.

You can pre-order it right now at various retailers including Best Buy.

FIFA 22 Digital vs. Physical

FIFA 22 comes in physical and digital formats. Here are a few things to consider before you go with one or the other.

If you’re sick of discs cluttering up your house, you should go with a digital version. You’ll also want to go digital if discs sometimes go missing or get damaged in your home.

If you play a lot of different games and don’t want to pull the disc out every time you want to play, go digital. Downloading a digital copy means you’ll have easy access to the game every time you start up your console.

If you want to play the game ASAP in September/October, purchase a digital copy. You can pre-load the game ahead of its release date which lets you to start playing the second it goes live.

There are also a few reasons to go with a physical copy of FIFA 22.

If you buy a physical copy you’ll be able to sell it to GameStop or a reseller like Craigslist or eBay if you get tired of playing it. You’ll also be able to lend your copy out to friends or family members when you decide to move onto another game.