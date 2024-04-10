Samsung Bringing New Languages to Galaxy AI

Samsung’s announced plans to bring new languages and dialects to its Galaxy AI software in 2024.

Earlier this year, Samsung started pushing its One UI 6.1 and Galaxy AI software update to the Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Tab S9. The software delivers a suit of AI-powered features.

Currently, these features support 13 languages including Chinese, English (India, United Kingdom, United States), French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish (Mexico, Spain, United States), Thai and Vietnamese. That will change soon.

The company says it plans to roll out support for three new languages (Arabic, Indonesian and Russian) and three new dialects (Australian English, Cantonese and Canadian French) in the spring.

The exact timing is unclear, but the company says the new languages and dialects will each be available for download as a language pack from the Settings app.

Later this year, Samsung says it plans to add additional languages and dialects including Romanian, Turkish, Dutch and Swedish, as well as traditional Chinese and European Portuguese.

This is a major boost to Samsung’s Galaxy AI software, making it easier to use for Galaxy users around the world.

The new languages will be compatible with a variety of Galaxy AI features including:

Live Translate: two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls.

two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls. Interpreter: instantly translate live conversations through a user-friendly split-screen view.

instantly translate live conversations through a user-friendly split-screen view. Chat Assist: perfect conversational tones by generating context-aware suggestions and translations.

perfect conversational tones by generating context-aware suggestions and translations. Note Assist: create AI-generated summaries, pre-formatted templates and cover pages, and help with translations.

create AI-generated summaries, pre-formatted templates and cover pages, and help with translations. Transcript Assist: transcribe, summarize and even translate voice recordings.

transcribe, summarize and even translate voice recordings. Browsing Assist: save time by generating concise summaries and translations of news articles or web pages.

Samsung MX CEO TM Roh says the company is exploring ways to bring AI features to older devices like the Galaxy S22 series though nothing has been finalized yet.

At the bottom of today’s announcement, the company does say Galaxy AI support is “coming soon” to more Galaxy devices though it didn’t elaborate.