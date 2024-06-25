Samsung’s One UI 6.1.1 Update Gets an Official Launch Date

Samsung’s highly anticipated One UI 6.1.1 update with new Galaxy AI features will debut on July 10th in Paris alongside new hardware.

The company today confirmed a Galaxy Unpacked July 2024 event and says “the next frontier of Galaxy AI is coming” and customers should “prepare to discover the power of Galaxy AI, now infused into the latest Galaxy Z series and the entire Galaxy ecosystem.”

The event will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom and Samsung’s YouTube channel at 3 p.m. CEST, 6 a.m. PDT, 9 a.m. and EDT.

Samsung’s One UI 6.1.1 update with Galaxy AI will be based on Android 14 and it will debut alongside new foldable phones, presumably called Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

One UI x.1.1 updates are typically reserved for foldables and tablets and we may see the company use a similar approach for One UI 6.1.1.

If that’s the case, here are devices that are eligible to receive One UI 6.1.1. These devices moved to One UI 6.1 so it’s logical to expect a move to One UI 6.1.1:

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S9+

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Galaxy Tab Active 5

Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro

Other Galaxy models may get some of One UI 6.1.1’s features, but those changes will likely come on board Android 14/One UI 6.1 updates rather than Android 14/One UI 6.1.1.

We haven’t heard a lot about One UI 6.1.1’s features, but here are some of changes that have been rumored thus far:

These won’t be the only changes on board and One UI 6.1.1 is expected to be as big as Samsung’s One UI 6.1/Galaxy AI update.

In addition to One UI 6.1.1, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung’s expected to show off its new Galaxy Ring wearable, a new Galaxy Watch 7, and new headphones.

Those who already know they want to buy a new Galaxy device can reserve right now (through July 10th) and become eligible to receive $50 instant Samsung Credit and save up to $1,500 with a pre-order.