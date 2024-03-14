Samsung Galaxy AI Update Still On Track for March

Samsung’s highly anticipated One UI 6.1 update is still on track for March the company announced today.

In a blog post on its South Korean site, the company says its One UI 6.1 update, which includes Galaxy AI software features from the Galaxy S24 series, will start rolling out “from the end of this month.”

This makes it sound like it will come down to the wire and didn’t provide a specific date. The roll out will almost certainly stretch into April as the company works to deliver the update to customers around the world.

Samsung says it will push the One UI 6.1 software update with Galaxy AI features to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series.

The company will start with these devices, but One UI 6.1 should come to older devices as well, though older models won’t get the suite of Galaxy AI features.

Samsung’s testing One UI 6.1 on older models like the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy A54, but it’s unclear when the software will reach these devices.

The One UI 6.1 update’s primary focus is AI. It includes generative AI models for Samsung’s keyboard, improvements to Samsung Notes, live translate, and AI generated wallpapers.

