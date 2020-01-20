Samsung Galaxy S20+ vs Galaxy Note 10+: What to Know

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is one of Samsung’s biggest and best phones to date, but with the Galaxy S20 release date quickly approaching potential buyers are probably trying to decide if they should wait and which one to buy.

In this Galaxy S20+ vs Galaxy Note 10 comparison we’ll go over all the details and tell you what you need to know, that way you’ll have a better idea of what to expect and which one is the right phone for you.

With two different Galaxy Note 10 sizes and three upcoming Galaxy S20 models you have lots of options, screen sizes to choose from and decisions to make. Here’s how it all breaks down.

The Galaxy S20 release event is set for February 11th

Samsung will debut three different Galaxy S20 models

The Galaxy S20+ is nearly as big as the Galaxy Note 10+ this year

Keep in mind that the Galaxy S20 isn’t official yet, so all of the information below comes from leaks, rumors, or trusted sources that have been accurate in the past. Some of the details are subject to change, and we’ll update this post accordingly as we learn more and after the February 11th launch event.

Galaxy S20+ vs Galaxy Note 10+ Specs

Galaxy S20+ Galaxy Note 10+ Screen Size 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED Screen Resolution 3200 x 1440 & 120Hz 3040 x 1440 & Only 60Hz Storage & RAM 128/256GB & 12GB RAM 256GB & 12GB RAM Processor Snapdragon 865 or Samsung Exynos 995 Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9825 Cameras 12MP main, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide lens, ToF 12MP main, 12MP telephoto, 16MP ultra wide-angle lens Front Camera 10 Megapixel 10 Megapixel Software Android 10 (One UI 2.0) Android 10 (One UI 2.0) Battery Size 4,500 mAh 4,300 mAh Charging & Wireless Charging 25w Fast Charge & Fast Wireless Charging 45w Fast Charging & Fast Wireless Charging Fingerprint Sensor Ultrasonic In-Display Sensor Older Ultrasonic In-Display Sensor MicroSD Expansion Yes Yes Other Details USB Type-C, WiFi 6, 5G, Stereo Sound, IP68 Water Resistant USB Type-C, WiFi 6, Stereo Sound, IP68, No headphone jack Price TBA (Expected $899+) Launched at $1,099

As you can see from our table chart above, the Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy Note 10+ from 2019 are actually pretty similar in several ways. Samsung added a bigger screen, newer internals, improved the cameras and threw in a bigger battery which made the S series very close to the size and performance of the Galaxy Note lineup.

If you already have a Galaxy Note 10 there are likely not very many reasons to upgrade, but for someone with an older device trying to decide between the two, here’s what is important. They are both huge but the Galaxy S20+ is a little smaller. And while it has a bigger battery and the cameras don’t seem all that different, they are. The Galaxy S20+ has new camera tech, works with 5G, and is upgraded in several areas we’ll break down below.

From what we know, Samsung will release three different Galaxy S20 models in 2020. Those being the cheapest and smallest 6.2-inch Galaxy S20, a bigger 6.7-inch Galaxy S20+ and a massive 6.9-inch Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. It sounds like all three models with come with 5G connectivity, although 5G might be optional for the smaller models.

Oddly enough, the middle model, the S20+ is actually better than Samsung’s biggest most expensive Galaxy Note 10+ in a few areas and gets outdone by the bigger Galaxy S20 Ultra. This also means the Galaxy Note 11 will likely be a beast of a phone, but we’re getting ahead of ourselves.

Overall these are two powerful and capable phones, so you’ll have to decide if a bigger screen and a stylus are important, or if you want newer cameras and 5G. If you’re coming from something older like an S8+ or the Galaxy S9 it’s definitely worth the switch. Keep reading as we break down the important categories that separate these two devices from one another.

Galaxy S20+ vs Galaxy S10+: Display & Design

These two phones are very similar but one area that is very different even though it’s hard to tell by the stat sheet is the screen. The Galaxy S20 will be using Samsung’s newest 120Hz refresh rate screens. This means the phone refreshes everything on the screen 120 times a second, twice as often as the 60Hz screen on the Galaxy Note 10 and older phones. Making everything from apps, games and the entire operating system seem faster, smooth, and more enjoyable.

Samsung Galaxy S20+: 6.7-inch, 120Hz, 3200 x 1440 Quad-HD AMOLED

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: 6.8-inch, 60Hz, 3140 x 1440 Quad-HD AMOLED

The resolution is a little higher also, as the Galaxy S20+ is taller and skinner, but that isn’t something most owners will notice. What you will notice though, is the hole at the top middle of the screen for the front-facing camera. We’re told the Galaxy S20 has a smaller cutout that past Samsung phones, which should make it less of an eyesore.

We prefer the Galaxy S20+ front-facing camera cutout, as it’s smaller, only one circle, and centered instead of being in the corner where the clock, date, and other information usually sits. Notifications will work around the cutout, so that shouldn’t be a problem. Here’s a quick video that will show you some sizing comparisons for those worried about using a 6.7-inch phone.

Like the Galaxy S10 and Note 10, The Galaxy S20+ will once again have an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor inside the screen, only this will be an upgraded model that works anywhere on the bottom half of the display. For those coming from an older phone, this is a sensor under the screen, which reads your fingerprint through the display, which is why the Note 10 doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner on the back.

The Galaxy Note 10+ has an older ultrasonic sensor that only works in one spot, and was probably my least favorite aspect of the phone. We’re hoping this new one is faster and far more accurate.

And finally, another aspect of the design you’ll probably be happy to hear is the screen won’t be as curved as the Galaxy Note 10 and almost flat. This should help with durability and accidental screen touches, especially on a device this big where you’re constantly stretching to reach icons and such.

Galaxy S20+ vs Galaxy Note 10+: Cameras

Next, we want to briefly mention the camera upgrades you’ll get on the Galaxy S20+ if you choose it over the older Galaxy Note 10+. The cameras on Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 will be the biggest upgrade we’ve seen from Samsung in several years and are very promising. Which is one of the biggest reasons you’ll want to wait and get one over the Note series.

Even though the “megapixel” numbers don’t look much different, the Galaxy S20 sensors are vastly improved.

Galaxy S20+: 12MP main, 64MP 5-10x telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide lens, ToF (Main sensor is a bigger 1.8um) bigger is better

5-10x telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide lens, ToF (Main sensor is a bigger 1.8um) bigger is better Galaxy Note 10+: 12MP main, 12MP 2x telephoto, 16MP ultra-wide lens (Main sensor is 1.4um in size)

Samsung is using an upgraded yet similar main camera as previous models, which takes great photos already. Then, they’ve updated the telephoto camera from 12 to 64MP with a 10x zoom, which sounds awesome. Imagine being able to zoom way in for a photo without it getting blurry and looking awful.

We’ve even heard rumors of a new 100x “super-zoom” or space zoom using a combination of the new hardware and software. Both of these phones have great cameras and take amazing photos, but the newer model will obviously be better. Plus it looks like the Galaxy S20+ will have 8K video recording and a few other nifty new photo or video stuff the Note 10 won’t have.

Battery Life & Charging

The Galaxy Note 10+ was Samsung’s first phone in years that had an upgrade to the charging speed, which is an area most other manufacturers are way better than Samsung. Thankfully, the new Galaxy S20+ has a huge battery and super-fast charging for when it does get low. This will make a huge difference in day-to-day usage.

Samsung Galaxy S20+: 4500 mAh (25w fast wired charging, fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging)

Galaxy Note 10+ : 4100 mAh (25-45w fast wired charging, fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging)

We won’t know more about battery life until the phones arrive and we see how much impact the big screens, 120Hz display, and 5G have. Either way, the new Galaxy S20+ will recharge super fast, and likely go from 0-100% in about 75-80 minutes, which is pretty awesome.

Galaxy S20+ vs Galaxy S10+: Connectivity (5G)

While there is a 5G model of the Galaxy Note 10+, it’s crazy expensive. With the Galaxy S20 series here in 2020 Samsung wants to give everyone 5G internet speeds and more affordable prices. For now, we’re still not sure whether or not all versions of the Galaxy S20 will come with 5G. The technology is still very new but Samsung and US carriers can’t stop talking about it so we’re assuming they’ll have 5G.

According to a popular leakster on Twitter Samsung will release five different Galaxy S20 models in total.

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

This suggests that the regular Galaxy S20 and S20+ both come with 5G as an option, while the massive Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G has it for sure. However, a different report claims US carriers like Verizon and AT&T will only carrier 5G variants. What this means is the Galaxy S20+ will be capable of faster speeds than the Galaxy Note 10+ and be future-proof.

Release Date & Price

And finally, we want to talk about the release date and pricing for these phones. You can go and buy a Galaxy Note 10+ right now from any carrier or retail store. It’s readily available, a solid phone, and a very similar overall experience. Or, you can wait a little while for the Galaxy S20+ which is similar but better on a few important fronts, like the cameras and screen, and probably spend less money too.

As we said earlier, the Galaxy S20 launch event is confirmed for February 11th, with a release date later in the month or the first few days of March. So, we’ll have all the information and pricing soon enough, and pre-orders will be available in just a few weeks.

While we can’t be certain, here’s what we’re expecting in terms of pricing for all three Galaxy S20 models.

Galaxy S20: $849

Galaxy S20+: $949

Galaxy S20 Ultra: $1,199

As a comparison, the Galaxy Note 10+ is well over $1,000 making the Galaxy S20+ a pretty compelling option for the price. Either way, these are expensive smartphones. One thing to consider is we might see price cuts to the S10 and even the Note 10 once the Galaxy S20 arrives. So if you don’t need all the bells and whistles, you could wait and get a discounted Note 10+.

Final Thoughts

The Galaxy S20+ looks like a great phone that buyers will enjoy. And while it’s not a huge upgrade over the Galaxy Note 10, there is a lot of new stuff. Buyers simply need to decide what they want, what aspects are the most important, and if they want or even care about the S-Pen stylus with the Galaxy Note 10. Once you know that, then choose which phone you want and the screen size that fits your needs.

In closing, it’s hard to completely compare these two phones until we actually get our hands on the Galaxy S20+ to test the cameras or use the new screens. We’ll have more information come February 11th when Samsung announces the Galaxy S20, so stay tuned for any and all news. Plus, some of these details could change between now and when it arrives.

At the end of the day, you’ll be happy with either of these phones.