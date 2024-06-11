Galaxy S21 Issues Emerge After One UI 6.1 Update

Samsung Galaxy S21 users are reporting a variety of issues after installing the latest One UI software update from Samsung.

Last month, Samsung started rolling out a new One UI update to the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The software, which is still rolling out worldwide, delivered new features and enhancements to the former flagships.

It also, according to some Galaxy S21 users, brought problems to their phones.

The issues plaguing these Galaxy S21 models range from minor bugs and annoyances to major problems like rapid battery drain and busted connectivity.

Here are some of the more glaring Galaxy S21 issues we’ve seen emerge on Samsung’s forums and social media sites like Reddit over the past month:

The good news is we haven’t heard about any widespread problems impacting thousands of Galaxy S21 users. These problems, while frustrating appear to be isolated for the most part.

We’ve also seen positive feedback about One UI 6.1’s performance with some users saying the software actually improved their phone’s performance.

Users running into issues on the latest version of Android 14 will need to track down fixes or get into contact with support while we wait for Samsung to release new firmware for the Galaxy S21 series.

Samsung will push new software to the Galaxy S21 series in the near future. The company recently confirmed its June 2024 update and the software may fix some of the issues plaguing the current version.

While the company might not call out specific bug fixes in the update’s release notes, new software always has the potential to fix bugs and performance problems.

Carriers like Fido, Telus, and Vodafone keep their customers informed about incoming software updates. If your carrier has a similar schedule available, keep an eye on it for info about the roll out for your device.