Galaxy S22 Android 14 Release Picks Up Steam

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Android 14 roll out started with a bit of a whimper, but the roll out is starting to pick up speed which should be music to the ears of those stuck on Android 13.

Last week, Samsung started pushing Android 14 and One UI 6 to the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Only, the software was limited to users who participated in the Galaxy S22’s Android 14 beta program.

Today, the roll out has expanded to Galaxy S22 users outside of the company’s Android 14 beta program. Select users currently on Android 13 should see a prompt to move to Android 14 and One UI 6.

The firmware is currently limited to Galaxy S22 users in Europe, but the upgrade will expand to other regions, including the United States, in the weeks ahead.

As expected, the software commands a large download. Unlike the firmware for beta users, which required a 300MB download, the software is a hefty 3.1GB. Users will want to take time to prepare for the download and installation.

Android 14 is a substantial upgrade for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra because it delivers the company’s new One UI 6. You can learn more about the changes in our guide.

As for the company’s upcoming Android 14 releases, users are currently testing the software on a range of devices including the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy A54, Galaxy A53, Galaxy A52s, Galaxy A34, Galaxy F23, and the Galaxy M23 5G.

We expect Android 14 updates for these devices to follow the Galaxy S22’s in the days ahead. Owners of these models should keep an eye out for an upgrade in November and December.