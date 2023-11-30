Galaxy S22 Android 14 Update Reaches the U.S.

If you own a Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, or Galaxy S22 Ultra, and you live in the United States, keep an eye out for your Android 14/One UI 6 update.

Earlier this month, Samsung started pushing the Galaxy S22 Android 14 update to users in Europe leaving users in the United States wondering when they would get their upgrade. Wonder no more.

The Galaxy S22’s update is finally moving out to users in the U.S., starting with models on T-Mobile. It will expand to other models, including those on AT&T and Verizon, in the coming days.

As expected, the software requires a large download. Unlike the firmware for beta users, which required a 300MB download, the software is right around 3GB. Galaxy S22 users will want to take time to prepare for the download and installation.

Android 14 is a substantial upgrade for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra because it delivers the company’s new One UI 6. You can learn more about the changes in our guide.

As for the company’s upcoming Android 14 releases, users are currently testing the software on a range of devices including the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and many others.

Owners of these models should keep an eye out for the software in December.