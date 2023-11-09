Galaxy S23 Android 14 Rolling Out Slowly, Here’s Why

Samsung Galaxy S23 users hoping for a swift Android 14 deployment have been left disappointed in the wake of the software’s release.

In late October, Samsung pulled the Galaxy S23 Android 14 One UI 6 update out of beta testing. The company started pushing it to select models in select regions around the world.

Since then, the roll out has slowed to a crawl leaving users in the United States, and elsewhere, wondering when they’ll get to upgrade.

Thanks to Samsung, we now know why the software’s moving out so slowly to Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra users.

In an announcement on its discussion boards, the company has confirmed a delay. The delay applies to the software’s roll out in South Korea, but it’s safe to assume the pause will cause delays around the globe.

The company says the distribution of the update will take one to two weeks in South Korea and should be completed within the month of November. That’s, of course, if everything goes to plan during testing.

It’s unclear if this setback will cause delays for other software like the Galaxy S22’s version of Android 14. We expect that software to arrive in November, but given these delays, there’s a chance it rolls out in December.

In the meantime, head over to our guide that outlines the best reasons to, and not to, install the Android 14 One UI 6 update on a Galaxy device.