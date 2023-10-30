Galaxy S23 Android 14 Update Starts Rolling Out

Samsung’s first Android 14 update is moving out and unsurprisingly, the company is starting with its flagship Galaxy S23 series.

After a lengthy wait, the company has pulled the Galaxy S23 Android 14 update out of beta and the software, with all of its upgrades, is now available in select regions.

Unlike iOS updates for Apple’s iPhone, Samsung’s Android roll outs take quite a bit of time and the Galaxy S23 Android 14 roll out currently limited to Europe.

It will expand to Galaxy S23 models in other regions in the weeks ahead.

The Galaxy S23 Android 14 update is available to those who tested the beta in Germany. It’s also moving out to Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra users currently on Android 13 and One UI 5.

It’s not available in the United States yet, but we expect U.S. carriers to start pushing the software to Galaxy S23 models in the near future.

As expected, the software is a huge upgrade and requires a 3GB download. Galaxy S23 users who haven’t prepared for the release yet are encouraged to do so right now.

Samsung’s version of Android 14 is a substantial upgrade for Galaxy S23 models as it brings the company’s new One UI 6. One UI 6 brings enhancements, design changes, and other tweaks to these devices.

As for the company’s other Android 14 releases, beta testers are currently poking and prodding the software on a range of devices including the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy A54, Galaxy A53, Galaxy A52s, Galaxy A34, Galaxy F23, and the Galaxy M23 5G.

We expect Android 14 updates for these devices to follow the Galaxy S23’s in the coming days so if you own one, keep an eye out for an upgrade in November.