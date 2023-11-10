Galaxy S23 Android 14 Update Hits U.S.

After a bit of a wait, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Android 14 One UI 6 update is rolling out to customers in the United States.

The Galaxy S23 Android 14 roll out is moving slowly, but Samsung’s managed to get the software out to users on one carrier in the United States.

The stable version of Android 14 is currently moving out to Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra owners on T-Mobile as version S91xUSQUBWK4. The software is around 3GB in size.

T-Mobile is the only U.S. carrier pushing Android 14 to Galaxy S23 models, but that should change in the near future as AT&T, Verizon, and others release their own versions of the software.

The Galaxy S23’s Android 14 update is a massive release and it brings Samsung’s new One UI 6 upgrade to the flagship devices. You can learn more about the upgrade in our guide.