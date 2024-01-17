Buying the Galaxy S24? These Tips Will Help

The Samsung Galaxy S24 release date is close. If you’re thinking about buying a Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, or Galaxy S24 Ultra, here are some tips that could help.

Samsung’s confirmed the all-new Galaxy S24 series and the trio is currently up for pre-order at Samsung, carriers, and retailers ahead their release on January 31st.

With pre-orders live, and the Galaxy S24 release date just days away, those of you interested in buying one of Samsung’s new flagships should start preparing.

In this guide we’ll take you through some tips that should come in handy as you make a decision about whether you want to make the Galaxy S24 your next smartphone.

Check Your Upgrade Status

If you’re planning to buy a Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, or Galaxy S24 Ultra, make sure you check your upgrade status. If you’re not eligible for an upgrade, you may have to pay extra to secure your device or wait until you become eligible.

Checking your upgrade status is easy and should only take a few minutes, provided you have all of your account information on hand.

Follow these links to check your upgrade status at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, or U.S. Cellular online.

You can also call your carrier’s customer service line or go into a physical retail location to check your status if you’d prefer to talk to someone in person about your current status and options moving forward.

Evaluate Your Trade-in Options

The Galaxy S24 series isn’t cheap and the Galaxy S24 Ultra in particular is very costly. Fortunately, there are ways to save a lot of money right now.

Samsung, carriers, and retailers have launched trade-in deals and these will help you save money on a new Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, or Galaxy S24 Ultra.

If you want the most money back for your current phone, it may need to be in great condition. If it’s damaged, you may not get as much cash back.

In addition to those trade-in offers, you’ll also want to explore other trade-in sites like Gazelle and see what kind of price you can lock in for your current device.

You Don’t Need to Pre-Order

While you might be tempted to pre-order a Galaxy S24 right now, there’s no need to rush.

Galaxy S24 pre-orders will remain open right until January 30th so you have plenty of time to do your research and pick the model that fits your budget and needs.

Check Out Galaxy S24 Alternatives

Make sure you get familiar with the top Galaxy S24 alternatives before you commit.

If you’re adamant about sticking with Samsung, make sure you look into the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

These aren’t top-of-the-line models, but they’ll still excellent devices. They’re also much cheaper than they once were.

If you’re willing to move outside of Samsung’s Galaxy family, look at Google’s Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and devices like the OnePlus 11. These are a few of the best non-Galaxy, Android-powered devices out there.

If you aren’t married to Android, dig into Apple’s flagship iPhones. They are the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

You should also investigate the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Decide If You Need Samsung Care+

These are expensive phones so you may want to protect your investment. Buying a case and/or screen protector helps, but you also want to buy Samsung’s Care+ warranty.

With Samsung Care+ you’ll get a bunch of benefits including video chat, in-person support, and an extended warranty.

You can sign up for Samsung Care+ after you purchase your new phone so you can make a decision later.

Make sure you dig into Samsung Care+ reviews from Galaxy users to gather feedback in an effort to determine if the service is worth it for you and your new device.

Get Familiar with One UI 6

The Galaxy S24 series runs Android 14 and Samsung’s new One UI 6.1 out of the box. Make sure you get acquainted with Samsung’s software.

Samsung’s version of Android comes with a unique look and feel. There will be an adjustment period if you’re coming from a Galaxy phone running an older version of Android/One UI.

The adjustment might prove tougher if you’re moving from another Android OEM or Apple’s iOS software.

Getting familiar with the Galaxy S24’s software will help make the transition from your current operating system a little easier. It’ll also help you decide if One UI is right for you.

If you don’t know where to start, you should check out our guide to Samsung’s Android 14 software. It’ll walk you through the biggest, and smallest, changes on board.

Research Accessories

If you want to pair your new Galaxy S24 with a case, a screen protector, or another accessory, make sure you do some research.

Once you start, you’ll find a mind-boggling number of Galaxy S24 accessories available online and on store shelves.

If you don’t know where to start, we recommend getting familiar with the look, style, and features from various case and screen protector manufacturers.

This will potentially help you save money and avoid having to return said item to the store.

Compare Carriers & Data Plans

We also recommend digging into carriers and data plans if you haven’t done so already.

The Galaxy S24 series is available on an assortment of carriers in the United States including AT&T, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular and Verizon.

Check your data plan and see if you need to make adjustments. If you spend time looking into your usage, you might be able to save some money. Don’t be afraid to call a rep and ask questions.

You should also start researching other companies if you think you might get a better deal, or better coverage, from another service provider.