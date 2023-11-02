What Colors Will the Galaxy S24 Come In?

Planning to buy a Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, or Galaxy S24 Ultra? Curious the color options? Well, thanks to a leak, we now know what to expect.

We’ve still got weeks to go before Samsung officially unveils the new Galaxy S24 series, but rumors are leaving very little to the imagination.

The latest leak, from well-known tipster Ice Universe, has outed the potential Galaxy S24 color options ahead of Samsung’s Unpacked event.

According to the leaker, the Galaxy S24 series will come in at least seven different shades with another color possibly set aside for the high-end Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Here are the rumored Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra color options:

Black

Gray

Violet

Yellow

Green

Blue

Orange

He says Samsung will release a gold version of the Galaxy S24 Ultra with a “golden middle frame.”

For reference, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ come in black, cream, graphite, green, lavender, and lime while the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes in black, cream, graphite, green, lavender, lime, red, and sky blue.

Of course, none of these Galaxy S24 colors are confirmed, but Ice Universe has a solid track record when it comes to unreleased Samsung devices.

Samsung’s plans could certainly change, but with the devices reportedly in production, and their launch just weeks away, the company has probably finalized most of its plans.

The Galaxy S24 series is expected to launch in January which, if true, means the devices should arrive on shelves a bit earlier than their predecessors.