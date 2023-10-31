When Will Samsung Release the Galaxy S24?

Rumors are flying and smartphone shoppers are wondering when Samsung will release the new Galaxy S24 series. We don’t have a definitive date yet, but we can certainly help set proper expectations if you’re thinking about upgrading next year.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series isn’t official yet, but we’ve seen an avalanche of rumors highlight the upgrades the company’s planning to make to the popular Galaxy S series next year.

Potential upgrades include an improved display, new processors from Qualcomm and Samsung itself, and satellite connectivity. These are exciting phones and they should be on your radar if you’re in the hunt for a new phone.

Samsung typically launches its flagship Galaxy S smartphones early in the year and we don’t expect the company to deviate in 2024. All signs point to a Galaxy S24 launch in early 2024.

If you’re desperate to upgrade, and/or you’ve got your sights set on a Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, or Galaxy S24 Ultra, here’s what you need to know about Samsung’s upcoming announcement and release date for the new Galaxy S models.

Thus far, every credible Galaxy S24 launch rumor we’ve seen puts the announcement in the month of January. Samsung’s plans could change, but this is the month when you can expect the company to host a Galaxy S24 Unpacked event in a major city.

While the launch month is pretty firm, an exact date isn’t. Leaker Ice Universe believes the company’s Unpacked event will take place in and around January 18th. In a follow-up, the leaker says Galaxy S24 production has begun and the devices are still slated to arrive in mid-to-late January.

A report from Seoul Economic Daily suggests the Galaxy S24 Unpacked event will take place in San Francisco and that the event will take place “early” next year.

Another leaker claims Samsung is expected to “advance the release schedule of the Galaxy S24 by approximately a week,” compared to the Galaxy S23 series. Samsung announced the Galaxy S23 on February 1st.

In other words, odds are good Samsung the Galaxy S24 series makes an appearance by the middle of January. But how about the release date?

That’s a bit more uncertain right now, but if Samsung utilizes a familiar approach, we should see the Galaxy S24 models go up for pre-order shortly after the announcement.

Here’s how the company handled the last three Galaxy S launches:

Galaxy S23 Announcement: February 1st, 2023

February 1st, 2023 Galaxy S23 Release Date: February 17th, 2023

February 17th, 2023 Galaxy S22 Announcement: February 9th, 2022

February 9th, 2022 Galaxy S22 Release Date: February 25th, 2022

February 25th, 2022 Galaxy S21 Announcement: January 14th, 2021

January 14th, 2021 Galaxy S21 Release Date: January 29th, 2021

So, unless Samsung changes things up this year, you can expect the Galaxy S24 release date to land a couple of weeks after the initial announcement.

If the announcement comes in the second half of January, then there’s a chance the devices arrive on shelves in the United States and elsewhere in February.

Keep this timing in mind if you’re thinking about waiting for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy 24+, or Galaxy S24 Ultra. We’ll let you know if anything changes.