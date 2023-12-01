This is (Probably) the Galaxy S24

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 announcement won’t happen until next month, but it looks like the surprise has already been ruined by an extensive leak.

New Samsung Galaxy devices typically leak out long before the company announces them and that’s precisely what’s happened today. The Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra have leaked in all their glory thanks to Windows Report.

The site was not only able to compile the Galaxy S24’s specs, it has also leaked renders of the device giving prospective buyers an up close, and very early look, at their design.

While nothing is confirmed, the renders align with everything we’ve seen and heard about the Galaxy S24 models in the latter half of 2023.

We get a look at potential colors (Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Marble Grey, Onyx Black), the company’s use of titanium (Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow) on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the flat screen, and the overall look of the new flagship models. Even the S Pen has leaked.

As for the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s specs, here’s what you can expect:

Display 6.8″ QHD+ Refresh Rate Up to 120 Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Selfie Camera 12 MP (Dual Pixel AF) Main Camera 12 MP (Ultra Wide)

200 MP (Wide)

10 MP (Tele 1, 3x)

50 MP (Tele 2, 5x) Internal Storage 1 TB/512 GB/256 GB RAM 12 GB Battery 5,000 mAh

Super Fast Charging 2.0

Fast Wireless Charging 2.0/Wireless PowerShare Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7, Ultra Wide Band Protection Corning Gorilla Armor or Titanium

Again, none of this information is confirmed, but it aligns with all of the Galaxy S24 rumors we’ve seen emerge throughout the year.

Samsung hasn’t confirmed the date for the Galaxy S24’s Unpacked event, but sources suggest it will take place on January 17th in San Jose, California.

If that holds up, the Galaxy S24 release date should land in late January or early February.