Early Galaxy S25 Software Details Emerge

Samsung is working to upgrade its Galaxy AI software and we should see the upcoming Galaxy S25 offer better AI than the Galaxy S24.

According to Daum, Cho Cheol-min, the Executive Director of System LSI Business Department at Samsung Electronics, says the company is working to apply “Google Nano version 2 to the Galaxy S25.”

Gemini Nano is the smallest version of Google’s Gemini model family and it powers AI on devices like the Pixel 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S24.

The Galaxy S24 series was the first to get Samsung’s Galaxy AI suite, but the company has since pushed many of these features to older models like the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Tab S9.

Google hasn’t confirmed the second-generation version of Gemini Nano, but Cho says Samsung “will hold a private meeting at the Google Boot Camp to be held next week to discuss how to develop the next (Galaxy S25 series) generative AI.”

He didn’t elaborate about specific Galaxy S25 software features, but he did say the move will “evolve the Galaxy S25’s on-device AI, including generative AI.”

It’s possible we learn more about the second version of Gemini Nano at Google I/O in May. Google’s annual developer conference kicks off on May 14th.

The Galaxy S25 will replace the Galaxy S24 as Samsung’s flagship in 2025. The company typically confirms new Galaxy S models in January or February.

In addition to improved software, the new models should offer better performance and improved cameras. We may also see the company tweak the design.