Galaxy Tab S9 Release Date: Tips & Tricks

Samsung’s reportedly working on a new Galaxy Tab S9 tablet and there are some things prospective buyers should do ahead of the device’s release date.

If you’re hunting for a new tablet, and more specifically an Android tablet, you might want to sit back and wait for Samsung’s rumored Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Samsung looks like it’s planning to release a trio of new devices, dubbed Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+ and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, to replace the company’s popular Galaxy Tab S8 series.

We don’t have a concrete release date just yet, but we’ve heard the Galaxy Tab S9 release date could land sometime later this year. Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S8 series in February, but as of right now it looks like the Galaxy Tab S9 models will arrive in the second half of 2023.

That might be too far away for some tablet shoppers, but others should certainly consider putting the credit card away and hanging around for Samsung’s announcements.

If you’re thinking about waiting for the Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, or Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, here are some tips that should come in handy as we push toward launch.

Track Galaxy Tab S9 Rumors

If you’re even the slightest bit interested in buying a new Galaxy Tab, you’ll want to keep tabs on Galaxy Tab S9 rumors as we cruise through the spring.

Reports and rumors will inevitably outline every piece of important information about Samsung’s new tablets including their specs and release date. These details will start to firm up as development continues and as we get closer to launch.

Leaks from trustworthy sources will help you maintain appropriate expectations and help you decide if the Galaxy Tab S9 series is worth waiting for.

Get Familiar with Android & One UI

If you’re using an old Galaxy Tab model or a device that falls outside of Samsung’s ecosystem, and you plan to upgrade to the next Galaxy Tab, make sure you get comfortable with the current version of Android and Samsung’s One UI software. It’s not for everyone.

Right now, the current version of Android is Android 13. And the most up-to-date version of Samsung’s One UI software is One UI 5.1. If you’re already running this software on your tablet you can safely skip this step. If you’re currently using older software, use this time to get a feel for the newer firmware.

It’s unclear when Samsung will launch the Galaxy Tab S9 series, but if the devices do wind up launching in the second half of 2023, they might run Android 14 and One UI 6 out of the box. Even if they don’t, Samsung will upgrade their software in due time.

Android 14 is currently in beta testing and later this year Samsung will almost certainly launch its own Android 14/One UI 6 beta. This will give you a chance to use and get familiar with the software before its officially released.

Going hands-on with this software will be important, especially if you’ll be moving from an iPad or Windows device to a Galaxy Tab.

Figure Out How Much Storage You Need

Use the this time to figure out how much storage you might need on a Galaxy Tab S9. Some of you might be fine with the least amount of storage, but others might need more. Picking the correct storage capacity could help you save money and avoid buyers remorse.

We haven’t seen any credible information about Galaxy Tab S9 storage just yet, but we could see Samsung keep it in line with the Galaxy Tab S8. If that happens, the Galaxy Tab S9 storage options would look like this:

Galaxy Tab S9: 128GB/256GB

Galaxy Tab S9+: 128GB/256GB

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: 128GB/256GB/512GB

It’s unclear how much the Galaxy Tab S9 will cost, but the Galaxy Tab S8 series starts at $699 without a deal. It’s possible we see Samsung deviate from this pricing, but we don’t expect the price to make a huge jump.

Look at Other Galaxy Tab Models

Before you decide to wait for the Galaxy Tab S9 release date, make sure you take a look at Samsung’s other Galaxy Tab models. You might find a device you really like.

The Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are the obvious in-house alternatives. They’re excellent tablets and should be on your shopping list.

You may also want to consider the Galaxy Tab S7 series, the Galaxy Tab A 8.4, and the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. The latter two are budget models.

We’ve seen a number of deals drop the price of Samsung’s current Galaxy Tab lineup and we’ll see plenty more as we push deeper into the year.

Research Galaxy Tab Alternatives

We also recommend digging into Galaxy Tab alternatives that fall outside of Samsung’s ecosystem. Here are a few of the best alternatives on the market right now:

Go hands-on with these devices sometime this year.

Make a Plan for Your Current Tablet

Make sure you have a plan for your current tablet.

If you plan on selling your current device to help offset the cost of a new Galaxy Tab, you’ll want to track prices at popular resellers.

You’ll also want to keep your current tablet in good condition because that’s how you’ll get the most money back from some resellers when Galaxy Tab S9 trade-in offers arrive.

You also might know of a friend or relative who could benefit from your current tablet. Ask around and see if anyone might need a hand-me-down after you upgrade.

Research Carriers

Like the Galaxy Tab S8 series, we expect the Galaxy Tab S9 series to offer 5G connectivity. Cellular data could be useful if you plan to get work done on your new Galaxy Tab in places where there isn’t a strong Wi-Fi signal or areas where there isn’t Wi-Fi at all.

If you’re unhappy with your current provider’s coverage and/or plan, use this time to dig into competitors and see if you can find a better fit.