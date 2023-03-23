4 Reasons to Wait for the Galaxy Tab S9 & 3 Reasons Not To

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series is reportedly in development and those of you in the hunt for a new tablet might want to think about waiting for the company’s new flagships.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are all fantastic devices and certainly worthy of your attention, but it looks like they’ll get replaced by newer, and perhaps better, models later this year.

Galaxy Tab S9 rumors have started swirling in recent weeks and it looks like Samsung’s cooking up a trio of new devices for launch.

Specifically, it looks like Samsung will launch three new Galaxy Tab models dubbed Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Rumors hint at some intriguing upgrades to the design, processor, and more.

If these devices are on track for this year, we should see numerous Galaxy Tab S9 rumors in the days, weeks, and months ahead. These rumors won’t leave any stone unturned.

These Galaxy Tab S9 rumors put those of you in the hunt for a new tablet in a tough position. While there are some great reasons to buy a brand new tablet right now, there are also some great reasons to hang around and wait for Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab models.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to consider waiting for the rumored Galaxy Tab S9 and the best reasons to go with another device.

Wait for Performance Improvements

Every year Samsung makes improvements to the Galaxy Tab’s hardware and you can expect the Galaxy Tab S9 series to offer performance upgrades.

While nothing is confirmed, we’ve heard the Galaxy Tab S9 will pack a bigger battery than its predecessors. This change has been discovered in online filings. A bigger battery should lead to better battery life which is crucial for the Galaxy Tab series because it’s a workhorse.

In addition to the larger battery, the Galaxy Tab S9 models should come equipped with a newer processor, perhaps the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 from Qualcomm. This is the same processor inside the company’s new Galaxy S23 flagship smartphone.

A newer processor should lead to improvements in key areas like battery life, multitasking, gaming performance, and faster boot times.

Wait for an Improved Design

While we may not see a massive overhaul to the Galaxy Tab’s design, we have heard about one key change Samsung might make on the Galaxy Tab S9.

According to SamMobile, the Galaxy Tab S9 will offer IP67 water resistance. If this pans out, the Galaxy Tab S9 series would be Samsung’s first tablets to have the certification.

This IP67 rating would mean the device would offer better protection against water and dust. This would make the Galaxy Tab S9 series appealing to those who like to bring their tablet to the beach, pool, or other rugged environments.

If that’s you, you might want to hang back and wait for the Galaxy Tab S9.

Wait for the Best Galaxy Tab Software

If you plan on keeping your next tablet for awhile, it might be a good idea to wait for the Galaxy Tab S9.

While you might be tempted to go with an older and/or cheaper model, these devices will see their software support end sooner than the Galaxy Tab S9’s.

Samsung now keeps its flagships upgraded with major software updates for several years. The company tends to extend bug fixes and security patches for a bit longer than that, but software support will eventually stop and you’ll be on your own.

The company also tends to keep some software features exclusive to newer devices due to hardware limitations. You can expect the Galaxy Tab S9 series to come with the company’s most robust version of Android and One UI.

Wait for More Information

While we’ve seen a few Galaxy Tab S9 rumors, we haven’t heard a ton about the devices. Again, leaks will continue throughout the year so if you’re on the fence about what to do, you might want to wait for additional Galaxy Tab S9 info.

Leaks will fill in the blanks in the weeks ahead and you can expect to hear more about the Galaxy Tab S9’s specs (display, S Pen, etc.)

These leaks will provide you with a more detailed look at Samsung’s plans and ultimately help you decide if the Galaxy Tab S9 will be worth it.

Don’t Wait If You Can’t Wait Until August or September

If you’re in a rush to buy a new tablet, you’ll have to look elsewhere.

In years past, Samsung launched new Galaxy Tab models early in the year. Unfortunately, that probably won’t be the case with the Galaxy Tab S9.

Right now, all signs point to the Galaxy Tab S9 release date landing much later in the year at an Unpacked event in August or September. If you can’t wait that long, you’ll want to move on.

For more about the Galaxy Tab S9 release date, check out our guide.

Don’t Wait If You Need a Cheap Tablet

If you don’t want to spend a ton of money on your next tablet you’ll probably want to go with another device.

While it would be great to see the Galaxy Tab S9 price drop, we don’t expect that to happen. In fact, if Samsung decides to implement an OLED display, something we’ve heard about, we could see the price jump up.

When they first arrived, the Galaxy Tab S8 started at $699, the Galaxy Tab S8+ was $899.99, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra at a whopping $1099.99. You can expect the Galaxy Tab S9 to be price similarly at launch.

If that’s too much for your bank account, you’ll want to start looking at cheaper models.

Don’t Wait If You Find a Tablet You Like

Don’t let Galaxy Tab S9 rumors hold you back. If you find a tablet you really like, don’t be afraid to make a move.

Before you commit to waiting for the Galaxy Tab S9, make sure you go hands-on with devices you can actually buy right now. There a ton of excellent devices on the market right now. A few of the best Galaxy Tab S9 alternatives include:

Dig through as many tablets as possible and you may wind up walking out of a store with a new device long before the Galaxy Tab S9 arrives.