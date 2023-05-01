Google Pixel Fold Release Date: Tips & Tricks

Google’s reportedly preparing a new Pixel Fold smartphone for launch. If you’re interested in a foldable Pixel smartphone, there are some steps you should take ahead of the device’s release date.

Nothing is confirmed, but it looks like the highly anticipated Google Pixel Fold release date is extremely close. Rumors suggest the device will join the Pixel 7a and Pixel Tablet on stage at Google I/O. Google I/O is set to take place on May 10th.

Leaker Jon Prosser says the device will go on sale at Google starting May 10th with pre-orders at carriers and retailers starting on May 30th. The Pixel Fold release date is apparently slated for June 27th.

If you’re interested in Google’s first foldable smartphone, you should start preparing for its arrival. In this guide we’ll provide you with some tips that should come in handy as we approach the Google Pixel Fold release date.

Track Pixel Fold Rumors

We’ve seen a ton of Pixel Fold information emerge in recent weeks and we should see more leaks ahead of the device’s launch.

These rumors will help you set proper expectations regarding the phone’s hardware, software and price, and they may also help you decide if you want to make the Pixel Fold your next phone.

Watch Google I/O

If you’re interested in buying Google’s Pixel Fold, you’ll want to watch the Google I/O livestream on May 10th.

We expect Google to walk prospective buyers through the most important things to know about the Pixel Fold including specs, software, pricing, and its release date.

Get Familiar with Android

The Pixel Fold will almost certainly run Android 13 out of the box. This is the same software that powers Google’s Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and other Pixel phones.

If you haven’t used this version of Android before, we highly recommend going hands-on if/when you can. This is especially important if you’re thinking about moving to Android from Apple’s iOS software.

Given that the Pixel Fold will utilize two displays, we expect the software to work differently than it does on regular Pixel devices. So, it may be a good idea to skip a pre-order until you’ve had time to check it out in person.

Look at Pixel Fold Alternatives

The Pixel Fold isn’t an ordinary smartphone. The device will have two screens, a 5.8-inch cover screen and a 7.6-inch display, which means you’ll really want to do your homework. This kind of setup won’t be for everyone.

Fortunately, there are other foldable devices on the market and we highly recommend going hands-on with them before you commit to buying the Pixel Fold.

The top two alternatives on the market are Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Head into a store and get a feel for these devices because they’ll be comparable to Google’s new phone.

Other alternatives include the Oppo Find N and Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2.

Make a Plan for Your Current Phone

With the Pixel Fold release date getting closer, now is a good time to start thinking about what you want to do with your current device.

If you plan on selling your current phone to help offset the cost of the Pixel Fold, you’ll want to track trade-in prices at popular resellers.

We don’t have an official price point yet, but rumors suggest the Pixel Fold’s price won’t be cheap. The device’s rumored price tag is $1700.

If you decide to trade your current device in, make sure you keep it in good condition because that’s how you’ll get the most money back from some resellers.

If you don’t need to trade your current device in, see if a friend or relative who could benefit from your current device.

Research Carriers

If you’re unhappy with your provider’s coverage and/or plan, use this time to dig into competitors and see if you can find a better fit for your Pixel Fold. This could take some of you quite a bit of time so it’s important to get a head start.

We don’t have a list of Pixel Fold carriers yet, but you can expect the device to work on the top carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.