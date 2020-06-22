How Long Does macOS Big Sur Beta Take to Install

The macOS Big Sur beta takes a while to download and install. You need to make sure that you have enough time in your schedule to complete the download and then install it. You need WiFi, remain connected to power and you won’t be able to use your Mac for part of this experience.

This guide will walk you through how long the macOS Big Sur beta installation takes. With that information, you can decide if you have enough time to start and finish in one go. The timing will depend on your Internet connection.

Apple rolls out a developer macOS Big Sur beta today that you can install without being a developer with our guide. Before you start down that path, make sure you take these steps before you install the update.

A common question is, “How long does the macOS Big Sur beta take to finish?” We’ll help you estimate how long this takes depending on what you need to do and how fast your Internet connection is.

Plan to spend at least an hour installing the macOS Big Sur beta on your Mac. This could take longer depending on your connection and how many other people are downloading the beta at the same time. Here’s a breakdown of how long the macOS Big Sur beta takes to finish. These are estimates based on our experience. We will update as we install this software.

Task Time Backup to Time Machine (Optional) 5 minutes to a day macOS Big Sur Beta Download 20 minutes to 2 hours macOS Big Sur Installation Time 20 to 50 minutes Total macOS Big Sur Update Time 45 minutes to 2 hours and 50 minutes

This doesn’t include the time it takes to download and install the macOS Developer Beta Utility, but that only takes a few minutes. You need to make sure that you have a backup since it is the easiest way to downgrade to macOS Catalina if you run into issues with the macOS Big Sur beta. If you aren’t ready, that’s a good reason not to install the macOS Big Sur beta yet.

Prepare for the macOS Big Sur Beta

Do not approach the macOS Big Sur beta like a traditional macOS update. This is a pre-release update that requires more planning and more prep work.

Here is what you need to do before you install the macOS Big Sur beta. It adds time, but it will make your installation and any potential downgrade much easier.

macOS Big Sur Beta Download Time

During the first day of the beta, the macOS Big Sur beta download time will likely take longer than if you wait a few days. This is because many other users are trying to do the same thing. The other factor is your internet connection speed.

In our experience, you can expect to spend at least 20-30 minutes downloading the update that should be around 5GB in size, and for some home users, it could take as long as two hours.

macOS Big Sur Beta Install Time

Plan on a macOS Big Sur Beta install time between 30 and 60 minutes. This includes the download time and the installation time. If you choose to install to an external hard drive, you may need to budget a little more time than installing to an internal SSD or Fusion drive, but it won’t change things much.

While the macOS Big Sur beta is installing you cannot use your Mac most of the time. During this part of the process, your Mac will be on a black screen installing the beta, so plan accordingly.

