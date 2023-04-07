How Long Will Star Wars Jedi Survivor Take to Download

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date is getting closer and that means Xbox Series X, PS5, and Windows PC owners will soon able to download the game. As expected, the game requires a very sizable chunk of free space.

Respawn’s latest entry into the Star Wars universe launches April 28th on Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC. If you live in a western time zone, you’ll be able to start playing on April 27th.

Star Wars Jedi: Universe a single-player game and we’re expecting a pretty massive campaign. Unsurprisingly, that means it will come with a truly massive download size. On PC, at least.

With the release date coming soon, we can help you sort out the download process. If you want to jump into the game right away or you’re simply curious about the download size and time, here are a few things you need to know heading into the game’s release date.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Download Size

EA’s confirmed the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC requirements and with those we’ve finally learned about the game’s download size. You might want to sit down for this.

If you’re planning to play the game on Windows PC, you’ll need an absolutely whopping 155GB of free space available to install and play the game. This is similar to Red Dead Redemption 2’s download size.

If you’re planning to play the game on Microsoft’s Xbox Series X or Sony’s PS5, note that we don’t have a download size for consoles just yet.

We do expect the game to require less space on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but we’ll still likely see a fairly massive size for those platforms as well.

If you’re running out of space on your console, and you want to play the game right away, you should dig through your storage and delete files you no longer need.

If you’re running out of space and you don’t want to get rid of anything, you might consider investing in an external hard drive. Samsung’s T7 Portable SSD is one of our favorites.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Download Time

Mileage will vary based on connection speed, but a 100+GB download is probably going to take over an hour. For those with slower connections, it could take multiple hours.

If you’re trying to download the game the second it’s released or if you’re using a slow Wi-Fi connection, you’ll need to remain patient.

If you’re curious how long Star Wars Jedi: Survivor might take to download on your connection, you can use this tool to approximate the amount of time the download will take to finish up.

It’s not an exact science, but it will help you plan ahead and set realistic expectations for the game’s download time.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Pre-Load

If you want to get a head start on the download you should be able to pre-load the game onto your platform of choice ahead of the game’s release. In order to pre-load the game, you have to pre-order a digital copy of the game.

Pre-loading Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will allow you to start playing right when the game goes live at 12AM Eastern on April 28th. That’s 9PM Pacific for those of you on the west coast.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Day One Patch

Nothing is confirmed, but you may also have to download a day one patch which will obviously increase the installation time.

If Respawn releases a patch, we strongly recommend downloading the patch before starting up the game. It will include stability improvements and bug fixes.

We’ll let you know when we learn more.