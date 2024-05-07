Here’s How Much Apple’s Most Expensive iPad Now Costs

With Apple’s cheapest iPad getting even cheaper today, we felt it would be appropriate to highlight the company’s most expensive iPad.

Earlier today, Apple announced new iPad Pro models. The new models come with lots of bells and whistles including Apple’s M4 chip, OLED displays, a new and slim design language, and improved front-facing camera, and more.

The company’s 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $999 while the larger 13-inch model starts at $1,299. So $999 is where the new iPad Pro starts, but where does it end?

Apple’s Most Expensive iPad

The most expensive version of the iPad is a maxed out version of the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Here are the specifications and how much the extras cost:

13-inch iPad Pro: $1299

2TB of Storage: $1000

Nano-texture glass: $100

Wi-Fi Cellular Data: $200

Grand Total: $2599

Apple says nano-texture glass is “precisely etched at a nanometer scale, maintaining image quality and contrast while scattering ambient light for reduced glare.” It’s only available on the 1TB and 2TB variants.

Of course, there are also ways to increase the price. Add $129 for Apple’s new Apple Pencil Pro and $349 for the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. This pushes the overall cost to over $3000. $3077 to be exact.

Those who want Apple’s maxed out iPad Pro won’t get it next week. As of this writing, the shipping date has been pushed back to May 31st – June 7th.