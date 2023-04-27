The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date is finally here and that means Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5 owners should start prepping for the download.

Respawn’s highly anticipated game is just about ready for primetime. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches April 28th on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5, and Windows PC. If you live in a western time zone, you’ll be able to start playing the game tonight.

With anticipation mounting, fans are starting to plan for the game’s arrival. With that in mind, we want to take you through everything you need to know about the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor download.

From the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-load to the potential download time for your console, our guide will help you prepare for the game’s release.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Preload

There are some great reasons to think about pre-ordering a copy of the game. You get some nice bonuses and if you buy a digital copy, you can download the game early. This will allow you to play right when the game unlocks.

While you can download the full game file on your console, you won’t be able to start playing until the game unlocks. The game will unlock at 12AM Eastern on Friday which means those of you in western time zones will be able to start playing it today.

How Long Will It Take to Download?

If you’re planning to play the game on Xbox Series X or PS5, the PS5 download clocks in at 147.5 GB while the Xbox Series X download is around 140 GB. The Xbox Series S download is a mere 44 GB. There’s also a day one patch you’ll want to download before you jump in.

The download process will take quite awhile, particularly if you have a slow connection or if you’re trying to download the game during peak hours.

We’ve broken down everything you need to know about the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor download time in this guide and it’s worth a look if you’re trying to play the game ASAP.

How to Download Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on Xbox

There are a couple of ways to install the game on an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S.

The first way is to turn on your Xbox, head to the Store, and search for the game.” You should then see the game’s various editions.

If you haven’t pre-ordered, you’ll want to select the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor edition you want to buy and purchase the game to start the download process.

If you won’t be at home when the game unlocks, you can still download the game and have it ready to go when you return. Here’s how to do that.

First, make sure your Xbox has an internet connection. You’ll also need to enable the Always Connected power option in your Xbox settings. Always Connected means your Xbox goes to sleep instead of turning off.

After you’ve done that, follow these instructions:

Go to Xbox.com in your web browser.

Click on the Sign In link in the top-right corner. For this to work, you must use the same Microsoft Account that’s connected to your Xbox Live gamertag and Xbox.

Head to the game’s landing page.

Click the “Pre-Order” button.

You can also use Microsoft’s Xbox application on your phone or tablet to initiate the download process. Tap on the Magnifying Glass in the toolbar, search for Jedi Survivor, choose your version of the game, and tap the green “Download to Console” button.

How to Download Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PS5

If you’ll be playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PS5, here’s how to download it.

If you’re at home, turn your PS5 on and head into the Store. The easiest way to find the game is via a search for the game’s name. Pick the version you want and start the download process.

If you won’t be home, you’ll need to find a device with internet connectivity and visit the PlayStation Store in a browser. Your PlayStation will also need to have Automatic Downloads enabled.

Here’s what you need to do in order to download Star Wars Jedi: Survivor remotely:

Go to Store.PlayStation.com in your browser.

Click Sign In in the top-right corner of the screen. For this to work, this account needs to match the account you use on your PlayStation.

Use the search box to look for the game.

Click on Add to Cart and complete the checkout process.

You can also use Sony’s PS app on your phone or tablet to initiate the download process. Tap on the Store icon in the toolbar, or the magnifying glass icon in the same toolbar, find the game, choose a version of the game, and tap the “Pre-Order” button.

Once you’re at home, you’ll want to look for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in your collection of games. If for some reason it’s not there, you’ll need to manually start the download and wait for it to finish.