The Apple Watch 7 is already selling out. If you’re having trouble finding the model you want, you’ll want to look for new stock, check alternative places to order, and/or make a plan to buy the device in a store on the device’s release date.

Apple Watch 7 pre-orders have begun and shipping dates are unsurprisingly getting pushed back. Some shipping dates have already been pushed into November and we could see timing get worse are the pre-order period continues.

If you’re able to find the Apple Watch 7 model you want, and you want your new smartwatch on your wrist ASAP, it’s a good idea to place an order right now.

While some Apple Watch 7 models may not ship until November or later, you might be able to find one available for in-store pickup at Apple or another retailer.

Some places will have Apple Watch 7 stock on hand on the device’s October 15th release date, but there’s no telling how much inventory each store will have.

If you’re having trouble finding your top choice in stock, you’ll want to track Apple Watch 7 stock at Apple, carriers, and retailers to see if you can find one available for pickup. If you’re persistent, there’s a good chance you’ll get the model atop your shopping list.

In this guide, we will help you find an Apple Watch 7 in stock at Apple, your carrier, or your favorite retailer. You can try calling a store to inquire about the inventory they’ll have on-hand, but you may just want to order online where you can see the estimated delivery date.

How to Find the Apple Watch 7 in Stock

There are a few ways to quickly check for Apple Watch 7 stock from your computer or phone.

The easiest way is to check via Apple’s website or via the company’s Apple Store application. The website and the app allow you to check Apple Watch 7 stock at individual Apple Stores.

Choose the Apple Watch 7 model you want and enter your local zip code. The site or app will show you what’s available for in-store pickup.

Some models are currently unavailable for in-store pickup. That said, we expect to see new stock emerge in the near future so you’ll want to keep checking.

If you’re unable to secure the Apple Watch 7 model you want at Apple, and you don’t want to wait weeks for delivery, you can check your carrier.

Open up your carrier’s app or click on the links below to get to the new Apple Watch 7 pages and then you can pick your model and color to see if you can get a quick delivery.

You should be able to see Apple Watch 7 delivery date estimates before you check out. If the estimated ship date is too far out, you can try buying your watch from a retailer.

Retailers like Best Buy and Walmart might show you a much faster delivery date even though Apple’s delivery estimates are far out.

We’ll continue to update this guide as Apple Watch 7 stock continues to fluctuate.

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 15 & 11 Reasons You Should