Many of Apple’s iPad mini 6 models are sold out for release date delivery. If you’ve run into problems finding the model you want, you’ll want to keep an eye out for new stock, look at other places to order, and look for stock in stores on, or around, the iPad mini 6 release date.

iPad mini 6 shipping dates have slipped in the days since pre-orders began. Shipping times for select storage sizes, colors, and carriers have been pushed into November and they could get worse before they get better.

If you’re able to find the iPad mini 6 model you want in stock, and you want the new tablet in your hands as soon as possible, you’ll want to order right now if you can.

While some iPad mini 6 models might not ship until November, you might be able to find one for in-store pickup at Apple or another retailer.

Apple and its retail partners should have stock on hand on September 24th, the device’s official release date, but there’s no telling how much inventory each store will have.

If you’re having trouble finding your top choice in stock, you’ll want to track iPad mini 6 stock at Apple, carriers, and retailers to see if you can find one for release day delivery or in-store pickup. If you put in some time, you might be able to find what you’re looking for.

In this guide, we will help you find an iPad mini 6 in stock at Apple, your carrier, or at a retailer. You can try calling a store to inquire about the inventory on-hand, but you may just want to order online where you can see the estimated delivery date displayed on the site.

How to Find the iPad mini 6 in Stock

There are a few ways to quickly check for iPad mini 6 stock from your computer or your phone.

Perhaps the easiest way is to check via Apple’s website or via the company’s Apple Store application. Both the website and the app allow you to check iPad mini 6 stock at individual Apple Stores.

Choose the iPad mini 6 model you want and enter your local zip code. The site or app will show you what’s available for in-store pickup.

Some models are currently unavailable for in-store pickup. That said, we expect to see new stock emerge in the near future so you’ll want to check fairly often.

If you are unable to secure the iPad mini 6 you want at Apple, and you don’t want to wait weeks for delivery, you can check your carrier.

Open up your carrier’s app or click on the links below to get to the new iPad mini pages and then you can pick your model, color, and storage to see if you can get a quick delivery.

You should be able to see the estimated iPad mini 6 delivery dates before you check out. If the estimated ship date is too far out, you can try buying your tablet from a retailer.

Retailers like Best Buy and Walmart might show you a much faster delivery date even though Apple’s delivery estimates are pushed way out.

We’ll continue to update this guide as iPad mini 6 stock fluctuates in 2021 and beyond.

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 15 & 11 Reasons You Should