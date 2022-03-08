Apple’s new iPhone SE 3 goes on sale Friday and there’s a good chance the budget device is hard to find in the run-up to its release date.

Apple has finally announced the iPhone SE 3 and the cheapest flagship iPhone is set to go up for pre-order this Friday ahead of its release date on Friday, March 18th.

The company has had ample time to prepare for this launch, but given the current supply chain issues and chip shortages, we expect iPhone SE 3 stock to move quickly on Friday.

We don’t know if the device will sell out completely, but odds are good some models see their shipping dates get pushed into late March and/or April.

If you’re able to find the iPhone SE 3 model you want on Friday, and you want your new phone ASAP, it’ll probably be a good idea to put in an order.

And while some iPhone SE 3 variants might not ship until late March or later, you might be able to find them for in-store pickup at Apple or another retailer.

Retailers will have iPhone SE 3 stock on hand next week, but there’s no telling how much inventory each store will have. It’s always a gamble, particularly in this climate.

If you run into trouble finding your top iPhone SE 3 choice in stock during the pre-order period, you’ll want to track stock at Apple, carriers, and retailers to see if you can find one for pickup. If you’re persistent, you’ll probably get what you want.

In this guide, we will help you find an iPhone SE 3 in stock at Apple, your carrier, or your favorite retailer. You can try calling or going into a store next week to inquire about the inventory on-hand, but you may just want to order online where you can see an estimated delivery date.

How to Find the iPhone SE 3 in Stock

There are a few ways to quickly check for iPhone SE 3 stock from your computer or your phone.

Perhaps the easiest way is to check via Apple’s website or via the company’s Apple Store application. Both the website and the app allow you to check on stock at individual Apple Stores. If you plan on ordering an iPhone SE 3 during the pre-order period, this is probably how you’ll want to do it.

Once the pre-order period begins, choose the iPhone SE 3 model you want and enter your local zip code. The site or app will show you what’s available for in-store pickup.

Some models will likely show up as unavailable for in-store pickup fairly early on. That said, we expect to see new stock emerge in March so you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled.

If you are unable to secure the iPhone SE 3 model you want at Apple, and you don’t want to wait weeks for delivery, check your carrier.

Once iPhone SE 3 orders are live, you should be able to see iPhone SE 3 delivery date estimates before you check out. If the estimated ship date is too far out, you can try buying your phone from a retailer.

Retailers like Best Buy and Walmart might show you a much faster delivery date even though Apple and/or carrier delivery estimates are far out.

If you plan to buy an iPhone SE 3 in March, keep all of this in mind as we push toward the device’s release date.

