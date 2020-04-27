How to Find The Last of Us 2 Ellie Edition in Stock

If you’re interested in buying The Last of Us 2 Ellie Edition ahead of the game’s release date you’ll need to keep your eyes on stock as we push toward the summer.

The Last of Us 2 finally has a release date and Naughty Dog’s new entry in the series is headed to the PlayStation 4 on June 19th. The game was originally supposed to launch on February 21st and May 29th.

Retailers are selling several versions of the game including a standard edition, Special Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, Collector’s Edition, and an intriguing Ellie Edition that comes with an assortment of bonus items.

The Last of Us 2 Ellie Edition retails for $229.99 which is more than triple the cost of the standard version of the game. That said, it’s an investment many people appear willing to make. The bundle is difficult to find.

Most retailers are out of stock and we suspect the bundle will be extremely hard to find in the buildup to the game’s release date this summer. Difficult, but not impossible.

If you don’t want to pay more than $229.99 for the bundle and want the game ASAP, you should pre-order the bundle when you can.

If you can’t find it in stock or can’t afford it right now, you’ll need to track stock in the weeks ahead. In this guide we’ll show you how to do that.

How to Find The Last of Us Ellie Edition in Stock

Your first option is to track stock manually. Head to the bundle’s page at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, or your favorite retailer and bookmark the page. You might even want to add a shortcut in your browser of choice for quick access. That’s one option.

That said, your best bet is to use a tracking site like NowInStock. The site will allow you to easily track the stock without having to visit retail websites every day.

First head on over to NowInStock’s The Last of Us 2 page. This page shows the bundle’s stock history at various retailers and it updates every few minutes giving you a look at its current status.

If you don’t want to open up your browser every time you want to check, you can set up an alert that will send you an email, text or browser notification whenever Ellie Edition stock is available. Here’s how to do that:

Register for a free account at NowInStock.

Check your inbox for a verification email and click the correct link to verify.

Go back to the The Last of Us Part 2 NowInStock page.

Click Add/Manage alerts in the right corner of the screen.

Add an item to track it.

Once you add the correct item, you’ll get a little menu where you can select to get text, email and Browser alerts. These are free unless you get carrier text message charges.

You can also check resellers like eBay and Craigslist, but you probably won’t be able to find it for less than $229.99 through one of these sites before launch.

We’ve seen the Ellie Edition on eBay for $300+. So if you want to avoid paying exorbitant fees to resellers, keep an eye out for additional stock as we push toward the game’s release date in June.

